TheMJs, Jan. 13, 2017

After this amazing speech, we'll all be left remembering those three little words...



Where is Sasha??#ObamaFarewell — Robin Thede (@robinthede) January 11, 2017

— Forget the "Yes, we can" and the "Yes, we did" chants. Everything Barack Obama said in his farewell address was overshadowed by the absence of his younger daughter, who was home in D.C. studying for a test.

Music

Mike Tyson needs to stick to biting ears off and not rapping — Soulja Boy Tell 'Em (@souljaboy) January 12, 2017

— Apparently, the rapper is competing in a boxing match against singer Chris Brown. Floyd Mayweather is training Soulja, while Tyson’s training Brown. The best thing to come of this is a Tyson rap song available on YouTube.

Hollywood

People in LA are deathly afraid of gluten. I swear to god, you could rob a liquor store in this city with a bagel. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 7, 2017

— Most folks who don’t suffer from celiac disease have been eating gluten without dying for thousands of years. But now gluten-free diets are all the rage. Only question is, where would the bagel-toting criminals find their weapons in L.A.?

Sports

You can be a blood relative. That's one way. https://t.co/YcMIlTc42o — Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) January 8, 2017

— This was in response to Desmond Howard asking “How can you not like Aaron Rodgers?” If there’s one thing we gained from Rodgers’ brother’s appearance on “The Bachelorette,” it’s that he wants absolutely nothing to do with his family.

Local

This morning, @LinkedIn informed me of "4000 new jobs in Urbana-Champagne area." Seems like a lot of jobs involving bubbly wine in Urbana... — Brian Moline (@BMolineWILL) January 9, 2017

— How serious can you take a job-centric social network that touts jobs in a city that doesn’t exist? Good luck finding that new opportunity via LinkedIn.

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

— #NFLPlayoffs

— Felicity Jones

— #FridayThe13th

— Jordy Nelson

— Grayson Allen

WHAT WAS TRENDING THURSDAY

— #SaveACA

— Ben Carson

— L.L. Bean

— EpiPen

— Boston Calling

