Tom's #Mailbag, Jan. 13, 2017

The mailbag was so stuffed this week (14 items) that we have to hold over some questions and answers to next week. But keep them coming.

This week we have a lot of transportation-related questions, from a possible University Avenue makeover to cameras at interstate interchanges. Plus inquiries about a 100-year-old murder case in Champaign, the status of local landmarks, the Art Theater, Illinois' flag desecration law, the status of Mahomet police officers involved in a shooting last May, Rep. Rodney Davis' congressional ethics office vote, and an Aldi store for Savoy.

Endangered landmarks in the area

"How many of the endangered landmarks listed in Friday (Jan. 6) paper are still standing? 20 years ago, soon after they were marked endangered landmarks, the five (Illinois Central Railroad) bridges in Paxton came down to be replaced by new. However, the Paxton Foundation has done a stunning restoration of the old Ford County sheriff's residence/jail and hosts events like ghost tours."

To recap, here's the list of threatened landmarks with their current state:

Champaign Central neighborhood (2016) — standing

Bresee Tower, Danville (2012) — standing

Paxton sheriff's residence, jail (2011) — standing

Chanute Air Force Base headquarters and mess hall, Rantoul (2010) — The headquarters building at 801 Arends Blvd. is still standing. The mess hall, which was attached to White Hall, has been demolished (right).

Assembly Hall, UI Champaign (2008) — standing

Mumford House, UI Urbana (2006) — standing (right)

Lincoln Hall, UI Urbana (2005) — standing

Prairie Dell Church, Watseka (2002) — standing

Baum and Temple buildings, Danville (2001) — demolished in 2001

Warm Air Research House, UI Urbana (2001) — standing

Harwood-Solon House, Champaign (1999) — standing

Pepsin Syrup factory, Monticello (1999) — demolished in 2005

Ater-Jaques House, Urbana (1997) — demolished in 2001

Grand Village of the Kickapoo, LeRoy — standing

Flag desecration law

"I was wondering if you could clarify what the (apparently unconstitutional) Illinois statute says, and also compare it to what we learned in school was the proper way to dispose of a worn-out flag, which is by burning. (I realize that making a spectacle of the burning for protest purposes is different from a quiet, respectful burning, but still.) Thanks."

Here's the key language to the Illinois flag desecration law as it applies to burning the flag: "A person commits flag desecration when he or she knowingly:

(4) publicly mutilates, defaces, defiles, tramples, or intentionally displays on the ground or floor any such flag, standard, color or ensign."

Here's the link to the entire law ... http://ilga.gov/legislation/ilcs/documents/072000050K49-1.htm

As for the proper disposal of the American flag, the U.S. Flag Code — https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/USCODE-2011-title4/html/USCODE-2011-title4-chap1.htm — the American flag "when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning."

American Legion posts often hold ceremonies on Flag Day, June 14, for the honorary disposal of unserviceable flags.

Pendleton shooting aftermath

"Is that Mahomet police officer involved in the Pendleton shooting still with the force? Thanks."

All the officers — Jeremy Scharlow (who was shot in the arm by late Dracy "Clint" Pendleton last May 7), Ryan Rich, Kevin Beckett and Rebecca Bragg — are still employed by the Mahomet Police Department, said Chief Mike Metzler.

"Officer Scharlow has not yet returned to work. He is still out on duty injury," said Metzler.

The incident began the night of May 7 when Rich stopped Pendleton in Mahomet because he noted that the pickup truck being driven by the Bellflower man didn't have its taillights illuminated. That later developed into a second incident in which Scharlow and Pendleton got into a shootout. Pendleton then got back in his truck, rammed Scharlow's squad car and fled the area.

The FBI and state police got involved after Mr. Pendleton was seen in Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois. On May 15 Pendleton was found dead following a shootout with authorities in Eddyville, Ill.

Congressman Davis vote

"Would be interested in a follow-up on the GOP failed attempt to alter the independence of the Office of Congressional Ethics. You reported that Rodney Davis did not respond by press time. Has he since? How did he vote in that Monday night caucus?"

So far Davis hasn't said (he claims he doesn't talk about closed-door meetings, and that's what the GOP caucus session was) and his spokeswoman, Ashley Phelps, has offered only this ambiguous comment:

"Considering Congressman Davis led the effort that made the House more transparent and accountable than any other branch of government, he does not support gutting the OCE but believes there is an argument to be made for greater due process for private citizens within the office. However, there are a lot more important things the House is focused on right now, like creating an economy that supports more than just part-time jobs and providing relief to families struggling under Obamacare."

I asked Phelps what she meant about Davis making "the House more transparent and accountable than any other branch of government," and she pointed to a Davis-led effort, in the aftermath of disclosures of lavish spending by former Rep. Aaron Schock, R-Peoria, to limit how members of Congress spend public funds, tighten rules on reimbursement for automobile mileage, private aircraft use and office decorations.

Here's a link to a Politico story on that proposal ... http://www.politico.com/story/2015/10/aaron-schock-committee-recommends-sweeping-changes-to-congressional-office-spending-214956

According to a recent report on the activities of the Committee on House Administration, "The investigation and indictment of former Representative Aaron Schock, a member of the Committee on House Administration, engendered a Member Expense Review led by Representatives Zoe Lofgren and Rodney Davis. The review resulted in substantial bipartisan changes and strengthening of the Voucher Document Standards and other Committee regulations designed to provide more accountability and transparency to the taxpayer. The minority supports the current finance office strategic planning process. We also urge the (Committee on Administration) to immediately and aggressively push House-wide adoption of the electronic voucher program. The program uses best business practices to process vouchers. An electronic voucher submission process is now standard in the executive branch and would be the best way for the House to expeditiously process financial matters and protect taxpayers."

Scene of the crime

"Where were the Peddicord Apartments at First and Market in 1917? The last time I knew both streets run north/south. They were mentioned in the 'Area History' column for Jan. 6 1917, regarding Roy Lambkin killing his wife."

and

"I'd sure like to know more details from the story, 'On this date in 1917 ... a woman who posed as his wife.' What's the deal with that? Are there subsequent stories with more info?"

Good catch. The story as first reported locally not only misspelled the murderer's name but gave the wrong location of the crime. In fact there was no First Second Street.

But there was a First South Street, a Second South Street and a Third South Street.

They later became known as Logan, Willow and Marshall streets, running perpendicular to the Illinois Central Railroad tracks, just south of downtown Champaign.

Subsequent stories in the Champaign Daily Gazette reported that the Peddicord Flats were at Market and Logan (also known as First South Street). And on Feb. 2, 1917, The Gazette reported that Roy Lampkin was arrested in Indiana and that he had confessed to the shooting of "Mollie Malone, otherwise known as Mrs. Lampkin."

During this episode the murderer's name was spelled in local newspapers as Lambkin, Lampkin and Lamkin.

As to the second question, the last story about him in the Urbana Daily Courier (in 1922) said that he was serving a life sentence at the Chester Penitentiary.

I have a request in with the circuit clerk's office to take a look at the 100-year-old court file. But it's in such brittle condition, Circuit Clerk Katie Blakeman said, that it needs some rehab first.

University Avenue corridor project

"What is the status of the University Avenue corridor improvements in the city of Urbana? Is that project still in the works, what might it include, and when might it happen?"

The corridor, which extends from State Street in Champaign to Maple Avenue in Urbana, has been studied.

Next up: creating plans to improve safety there.

"The overall goal of that study was to create a basis for economic revitalization through innovative streetscaping, landscaping, and faade improvements. In addition, the study examined how safety and mobility can be improved in the corridor for all transportation modes through access management, intelligent transportation systems and context sensitive solutions," said Craig Emberton, a program development engineer for IDOT District 5.

"The Department of Transportation is responsible for the segment from Wright Street to Maple Avenue and is currently in the process of creating design plans to improve safety along this segment," he said. "The design squad is in the early stages of the Phase I Study, determining the preliminary sidewalk layout, establishing preliminary right-of-way needs, reviewing access management and coordinating signal improvements.

"We anticipated having the Phase I Study completed by the middle of this year. The Phase II Design will proceed after the Phase I Study has been approved. We anticipate that several meetings with the city and possible stakeholders will be needed during the process."

No construction schedule has not been determined, said Urbana Public Works Director Bill Gray.

Olympian Drive update

"I'm curious what the status of the fabled Olympian Drive overpass is. I biked across it (perhaps illegally) back in September and it seemed vehicle-ready — fully striped, guardrails, signage, and they seem to have finished drainage work and packed up all the excavators. The road just sits there taunting us with a potentially shorter bypass."

As we reported last July the Olympian Drive overpass won't be opened until the North Lincoln Avenue portion of the entire project is completed, and that's months away. Here's that story ...

http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2016-07-15/toms-mailbag-july-15-2016.html

Construction of the $2.58 million North Lincoln Avenue portion began Monday. The hope is that both North Lincoln and the Olympian Drive overpass will be open this fall.

Coincidentally the contractor for North Lincoln is Stark Excavating, Inc., the same company that built the problematic stretch of Windsor Road in Urbana. Urbana said it had no control over the contractor for the two-lane concrete pavement project since bids were handled by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Canadian National traffic

"Hello, Tom! Love the mailbag! I've wondered recently how train traffic (number/frequency of trains) has changed over the years. It seems like a lot more trains are going through town these days compared to, say, 20 years ago. And aren't the trains a lot longer? Does the CN ever see a time when they would put the second rail back in place?"

Patrick Waldron at the Canadian National office in Montreal didn't really answer your question, but here's what he offered:

"Traffic volumes and patterns have and do change based on a number of factors including operational considerations, specific customer demands and overall shifts in economic activity," he said. "The numbers are general and as I mentioned fluctuate without notice but about 20 trains per day.

"CN is what you'd call a single track railroad where most corridors including through much of Illinois are single track with passing sidings to facilitate the movement of trains in both directions."

It would be interesting to see how well CN's route to the Gulf of Mexico (through Champaign) has performed. If I find anything on that I'll report it in a future mailbag.

Hazardous tree

"Between 701 & 709 W. University Ave. in Urbana there is a tree that sits so close to the roadway that it is a hazard to drivers. Through the years it has been hit countless times and I couldn't guess how many trucks and busses have lost mirrors there. Today, with fresh marks on the tree showing yet another hit I can't help wondering why the city of Urbana does not remove this obvious hazard."

The tree is listed as a removal and is one of 230 parkway trees on the list, said Urbana City Arborist Mike Brunk.

"We generally remove on average 75 trees per year but since Emerald Ash Borer has hit town we have been overwhelmed with dead and dying tree removals," he said. "Generally speaking dead and dying trees that are dropping large limbs on streets and sidewalks are prioritized to top of the removal list. The tree removal list is updated daily/weekly."

Brunk noted that the parkway along this stretch of University Avenue "is very narrow with street lights, fire hydrants and other infrastructure."

Interstate trees

"On I-74 between Champaign and Mahomet it looks like there are about 20 trees marked for removal. Most of them appear to be individual trees, standing alone. Why are they being removed and are they going to remove the large groups of overgrown trees and weeds along the fence lines too?"

The trees marked for removal are part of upcoming Emerald Ash Bore removal contracts, said Kensil Garnett, deputy director of the Illinois Department of Transportation and region 3 engineer.

"One of the contracts for tree removal will begin this spring with tree removal slated in Champaign and Vermilion counties and another contract will be on a letting later this year with trees marked for removal on I-74 and I-72. Our staff has been marking trees to get a quantity for removal to place in the plans."

Interstate interchange cameras

"Tom, how do the police (local and state) use the cameras at the interstate interchanges, for example I-74 and Prospect Avenue, I-74 and Neil Street? And how do they use the cameras that were recently installed on I-74 just west of Champaign? Can the public view those cameras? As an example, the website http://gettingaroundpeoria.com/ provides live public access to the traffic cameras."

IDOT District 5 Traffic Operations Engineer Gary Sims said that the cameras that were recently installed in the Champaign-Urbana and Danville areas are part of the department's Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) projects.

"Currently, those cameras are accessible only by the department and are used to monitor traffic flows for a variety of reasons," he said. "Primarily we use them to monitor traffic in the event of an emergency incident, when making adjustments to traffic signal timing, and for road conditions in inclement weather. We are in the process of programming our cameras to make images available to the travelling public on the 'Travel Midwest' web site. We have already uploaded our Dynamic Message Boards to this site and should have the cameras online there in the coming weeks.

"Similar to the 'Getting Around Peoria' web site, this web site will offer users to view still images that are captured on roughly 10-second intervals. The majority of our traffic cameras have pan-tilt-zoom functionality and we have been approached by nearly every law enforcement jurisdiction in the area with requests for access. It is our intent to work with fellow public service agencies to establish a network and system that is capable of extending full functionality of those cameras for their uses as well." Sims said that from the current state, "this will require the establishment of a hierarchy of control, a robust fiber network capable of handling large amounts of data, and video management hardware to manage all of the above. The good news is that the vast majority of the network needs have already been built and the department is currently working to form the lease and/or usage agreements necessary to make connections. We are hopeful that all of these remaining objectives will be completed in the near future."

Champaign intersection frustrations

"I drive down Mattis Avenue to get to work and I'm often frustrated by the timing of the traffic lights at the intersection with Bloomington Road. It seems like the length of the green lights greatly favors traffic on Bloomington over Mattis. According to the IDOT 'Getting Around Illinois' map which you cited in an earlier mailbag response, Mattis has a traffic volume of 19,600 in that area whereas Bloomington has a volume of 7,550. Now, I'm not sure what the units are on those counts (cars/day maybe?) but even dimensionless, they would suggest that there's almost three time as much traffic on Mattis as Bloomington. Should not the lights be timed accordingly? Sometimes during the evening 'rush hour,' southbound traffic on Mattis will be backed up all the way back over the bridge to the light at Anthony Drive. In addition, the lights are so timed that if you are driving south on Mattis from Interstate Drive and get stopped at a red light at Anthony, you are guaranteed to get a red light at Bloomington. This is frustrating since I drive that route at least twice a day."

Relief may be on the way. Champaign Public Works Department spokesman Kris Koester and city transportation engineer Chris Sokolowski offer this response:

"While 24-hour traffic volumes like those on the IDOT traffic map play a role in traffic signal timing, turning movement counts identifying the number of vehicles traveling in each direction in a given hour and how many of those vehicles are making various turns play the major role in assigning green time.

"In the case of Bloomington and Mattis, the westbound left turn is a very busy movement that includes a lot of traffic coming off I-74 at Prospect looking to travel to Parkland College and other destinations along Mattis. This left turn has two lanes and can therefore only be made on the green arrow. This traffic pattern requires more green time than, say, the left turns at Bradley Avenue or other intersections along Mattis with more traditional traffic patterns.

"With that said, the concern regarding southbound traffic flow during the PM peak period is something we will take a closer look at to see if any adjustments to timings at Anthony and/or Interstate Drive can improve traffic flow."

Some Art Theater inner workings

"One of my 2017 resolutions is to support local businesses more. High on my list is The Art, where I have only been a time or two quite awhile ago. I pass by it daily and it seems like they have a different movie every night. I would love to know how many different titles The Art showed in 2016 and how it works: can they just show any older movie whenever they want or do they have to pay studios each time? Thanks for your Mailbag."

We turned to Austin McCann, the general manager of the film theater co-op at 126 W. Church St. in downtown Champaign for his response:

"We played somewhere above 150 films in 2016 — definitely not a movie-a-day, but we do pride ourselves on the startling breadth of what we're able to do with just one screen and as a small business. We primarily play new films, obviously, but as far as older titles goes — the process can be quite difficult, labyrinthine even.

"First off, you always have to pay a distributor to play a movie. We have to figure out who owns the rights to a film — and which formats are available. There may be a 35mm print, or a new DCP (digital cinema package), or Blu-Ray, or more obscure formats. Sometimes nobody owns the rights to a movie and it cannot be played (this happened to 'Blade Runner: The Final Cut' for years before someone scooped it up — and it opens Jan. 27 at the Art). My favorite comedy, Elaine May's 'The Heartbreak Kid' is not available for public exhibition at all, to my sadness. A legal, not financial problem.

"There are other concerns, too, such as audience. What will folks actually come out to see? It's harder than you might think to get an audience for any given movie and we're frequently surprised by what works and what doesn't. A last concern for us is the trouble of programming for a single-screen: our arrangement with the distributors of our big features (think 'Moonlight', 'Lion', 'Jackie') gives them the majority of our show times, so we're very limited in the spaces where we can actually get away with screening something else. This is a concern specific to single-screens like the Art, not shared by the 16-screen megaplexes, who really get to live large, though they use it on primarily commercial stuff."

Aldi in Savoy

"I've heard a rumor about an Aldi in Savoy. Any information would be great. I'll refrain from asking about Hometown Buffet for now."

Dan Davies, Savoy's zoning administrator and building official, said Aldi will begin construction of a 20,000-square foot store this spring.

"There is an Aldi's coming. It's about the best unkept secret in Savoy," said Davies.

The store will be built along U.S. 45, south of the Savoy Municipal Center, and north of the Christie Clinic office.

The project is still in the design phase, but it will include other businesses and should start construction "in early spring," he said.

And thanks for the break from the buffet questions.