Winter weather roundup Jan. 13

This is a collection of news related to the icy weather forecast for East Central Illinois this weekend.



New 3:38 p.m. Friday: Champaign, Vermilion, Piatt and DeWitt counties have been added to the freezing rain advisory.



Click here for the latest advisories from the National Weather Service. Here's a recap of the advisories already issued:



A freezing rain advisory has been issued for several East Central Illinois counites. More from the National Weather Service:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE LINCOLN IL

417 AM CST FRI JAN 13 2017

...SEVERAL ROUNDS OF FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE FROM THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...

ILZ049>057-132200-

/O.UPG.KILX.WS.A.0001.170113T1800Z-170115T1800Z/

/O.NEW.KILX.ZR.Y.0002.170113T2100Z-170115T1800Z/

SCOTT-MORGAN-SANGAMON-CHRISTIAN-MACON-MOULTRIE-DOUGLAS-COLES-

EDGAR-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...WINCHESTER...JACKSONVILLE...

SPRINGFIELD...TAYLORVILLE...DECATUR...SULLIVAN...TUSCOLA...

CHARLESTON...MATTOON...PARIS

417 AM CST FRI JAN 13 2017

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON CST SUNDAY...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LINCOLN HAS ISSUED A FREEZING

RAIN ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON CST SUNDAY. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT.

* TIMING...FREEZING RAIN...POSSIBLY MIXED WITH SLEET...WILL SPREAD

NORTHWARD THIS AFTERNOON, WITH PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE

THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. IF ANY PRECIPITATION IS OCCURRING

SATURDAY AFTERNOON, IT COULD FALL AS RAIN DUE TO TEMPERATURES

RISING JUST ABOVE FREEZING.

* ICE ACCUMULATIONS...ONE TENTH TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH.

* MAIN IMPACT...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS...ESPECIALLY ON

BRIDGES... OVERPASSES...AND UNTREATED ROADS. SIDEWALKS AND

PARKING LOTS WILL BECOME SLIPPERY.

* OTHER IMPACTS...TREES AND POWER LINES WILL GET COATED WITH

ICE...WITH SOME DAMAGE POSSIBLE. HOWEVER...WIDESPREAD DAMAGE IS

NOT EXPECTED DUE TO WIND SPEEDS NOT BECOMING STRONG.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN OR

FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR

SLIPPERY ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.

A winter storm watch has been issued for East Central Illinois. More from the National Weather Service:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE LINCOLN IL

903 AM CST THU JAN 12 2017

ILZ043>046-052>057-061>063-066>068-071>073-122300-

/O.CON.KILX.WS.A.0001.170113T1800Z-170115T1800Z/

DE WITT-PIATT-CHAMPAIGN-VERMILION-CHRISTIAN-MACON-MOULTRIE-

DOUGLAS-COLES-EDGAR-SHELBY-CUMBERLAND-CLARK-EFFINGHAM-JASPER-

CRAWFORD-CLAY-RICHLAND-LAWRENCE-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...CLINTON...MONTICELLO...CHAMPAIGN...

URBANA...DANVILLE...TAYLORVILLE...DECATUR...SULLIVAN...TUSCOLA...

CHARLESTON...MATTOON...PARIS...SHELBYVILLE...GREENUP...MARSHALL...

EFFINGHAM...NEWTON...ROBINSON...FLORA...OLNEY...LAWRENCEVILLE

903 AM CST THU JAN 12 2017

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* TIMING...WINTER WATCH ISSUED FOR WINTER STORM FROM MID DAY

FRIDAY THROUGH MID DAY SUNDAY.

* MAIN IMPACT...WINTRY PRECIPITATION THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND WILL

RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS...ESPECIALLY ON

BRIDGES...OVERPASSES...AND UNTREATED ROADS.

* OTHER IMPACTS...SIDEWALKS WILL BECOME SLIPPERY AND DAMAGE TO

TREES AND POWER LINES IS POSSIBLE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT

SNOW...SLEET...OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL.

CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.

Some weather tips from Illinois State Police:



* If you're driving, slow down, leave space between you and the car in front of you and work in extra time to reach your destination. Slow down and move over for plows, emergency vehicles and other vehicles that have their flashing hazard lights on.



* Keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full to prevent your fuel line from freezing.



* Tell someone about your travel plans, and let that person know when you reach your destination.



* If you're stranded in your vehicle and you're out of the way of traffic, stay inside until police arrive. If you're in an accident that's not an emergency, you can call police the next day.



* Keep a winter supply kit in your home and vehicle. It should include jumper cables, flares, windshield fluid, an ice scraper, blankets, a first aid kit and food. Also, always have a cell phone and charger.



* Check on pets and the elderly.