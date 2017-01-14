Carle misses Medicare mark for 3rd year in a row

URBANA — Hundreds of hospitals in the U.S. are losing 1 percent of their Medicare payments this year because their rates of avoidable patient complications and injuries are too high.

On the penalty list are 28 Illinois hospitals, among them Carle Foundation Hospital, which is being hit with a penalty for a third year in a row, according to data analyzed by Kaiser Health News.

In all, Medicare is reducing payments for 769 of 3,211 hospitals across the country for the fiscal year that started in October.

It's the third year of the penalty program, with two new performance measures added, according to Medicare.

They included two antibiotic-resistant infections that can be picked up in health care settings — methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, and clostridium difficile infection, or C. diff.

Hospitals were also scored on how well they performed on such complications and injuries as central-line-associated bloodstream infection, catheter-associated urinary-tract infection, surgical-site infections for colon and hysterectomy procedures, and a patient-safety indicator composite related to such injuries as post-operative hip fractures, sepsis, bed sores and accidental punctures or cuts.

Dr. Robert Healy, chief medical quality officer at Carle, said the measures used by Medicare are important because they affect patient safety. But he also pointed out that this is only one measure of hospital quality and the data Medicare uses dates back several years.

Some scoring was based on data from July 1, 2013, through June 30, 2015, and some on data from Jan. 1, 2014, through Dec. 31, 2015.

Carle makes "great strides" on reducing each of the areas being measured, "but what we're doing now doesn't show up in the score for a year and half," Healy said.

"The bottom line is, I feel really comfortable with saying that Carle is a safe, quality place," he said. "Obviously, I go here. I have my care here."

Also falling into the penalty range this year was Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Coles County.

That hospital's director of quality, Brenda Miller, agreed that Medicare is looking at important measures, and said hospitals are trying to do their best.

"However, there are a lot of factors involved," she said. "Some larger hospitals have more resources."

Sarah Bush Lincoln has created performance-improvement teams that have been working steadily on quality measures on a daily basis, she said.

"We do everything in our power to prevent people from getting infections while they're in the hospital, and we use a lot of resources to do that," Miller said.

For example, she said, Sarah Bush Lincoln is about to mark an entire quarter since it's had a catheter-associated urinary tract infection, and it's been well over 260 days since the last central-line-associated bloodstream infection at that hospital.

The hospital also works hard to prevent surgical-site infections, she said, "but when we have an issue with any of these, we sit down and basically do a deep dive into these and come up with ways to prevent it even more," she said.

Medicare's Hospital-Acquired Condition Reduction Program began cutting payments to hospitals in fiscal 2015. Established under the Affordable Care Act, it was intended to be an incentive to hospitals to reduce avoidable injuries.

All hospitals penalized fall into the worst-performing quartile among the hospitals ranked.