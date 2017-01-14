Champaign man arrested over 2 break-ins

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Michael Grayson

URBANA — A Champaign man who was free on bond in a theft case has been arrested again in connection with break-ins to two Champaign houses earlier this month.

Michael Grayson, 41, who listed an address in the 500 block of Alabama Avenue, was arraigned Friday in two separate cases for a residential burglary Wednesday night in the 1100 block of West Green Street and burglary to a vacant home in the 400 block of Charles Street on Monday.

Grayson is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond and is due back in court for a probable cause hearing Jan. 20.

According to Champaign police reports, Grayson was arrested late Wednesday night in connection with the Green Street break-in. In that case, neighbors saw two men loading items from the house into a vehicle about 8:15 p.m., called police and took pictures of the intruders and the vehicle.

Officers recognized one of the men as Grayson from other cases and stopped him later that night in a vehicle that contained a television, gaming console, games and jewelry that had been taken from the Green Street address.

Also arrested for that break-in was Dancel Thatch, 32, of Urbana. He was charged Thursday with residential burglary and remains jailed.

Reports said Thatch told officers he was acting as a lookout and helping Grayson load items from the Green Street burglary.

That also implicated Grayson in a break-in to the Charles Street house Jan. 9. That house is not occupied, but on that day, police found the back door kicked in. A neighbor reported hearing breaking glass and seeing a man carrying what appeared to be a guitar case from the home.

Court records show Grayson has a lengthy criminal history dating to the early 1990s. It includes convictions for drugs, residential burglary, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, domestic battery, violation of order of protection, theft and battery.

Grayson is on probation for violation of an order of protection and awaiting trial for theft for allegedly stealing from the Urbana Wal-Mart in December.

If convicted of the most recent charges, he faces sentencing as a Class X felon and would have to be imprisoned for six to 30 years.