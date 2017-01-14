Farmer City police getting help from former Champaign chief

Photo by: The News-Gazette Former Champaign police Chief R.T. Finney.

FARMER CITY — A police department stung by a blistering independent audit and the mysterious departure of its top official will turn to Champaign's former police chief for help.

R.T. Finney, Champaign's chief of police from 2003 to 2012, has been brought in as a consultant until Farmer City can find a full-time replacement for Andy Denno.

Finney's chief responsibility will be to help the city identify Denno's successor, said City Manager Larry Woliung, who'll continue to oversee the department.

"He'll help us make a good selection for our next chief," Woliung said.

But as the Jan. 20 application deadline for that job nears, much of the talk here still centers around what exactly happened to Farmer City's last chief, who may not go out quietly.

The city council learned this week in executive session that an attorney "has threatened to bring suit on Denno's behalf against the city," city attorney Joe Chamley said.

City officials continue to refuse to say whether Denno was fired just before Christmas or resigned. When a resident asked during the public-comment portion of this week's council meeting whether Denno had received a severance package, Chamley would only say: "That's a personnel matter that cannot be discussed."

Resident Paul Lamb said the council had become "the butt of jokes" and had to figure out a way to straighten that out. Don Brackenhoff, who also spoke out at the meeting, told the council: "You owe it to Andy Denno and the citizens of Farmer City to reveal the real reasoning behind your actions."

In November, Denno's department received the results of a critical external audit conducted by Monticello Police Chief John Carter. In interviews with about 100 citizens, council members and other elected officials, Carter found a low level of public trust in Farmer City's police force.

Jerry Nowicki is editor of the LeRoy/Farmer City Press, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit leroyfcpress.com.