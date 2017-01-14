A Life Remembered: Thrifty lawyer helped small towns thrive

Photo by: The News-Gazette Paul Carter Hendren

CHAMPAIGN — Paul Carter Hendren, an honored attorney, University of Illinois alum, Illini fan and Vietnam JAG veteran, was a man possessed of a quiet sense of humor.

Like a Scout, he was also thrifty, even down to the cost of law-firm letterhead.

Mr. Hendren, 74, passed away Wednesday from viral encephalitis after a long illness.

He graduated from the UI College of Law in 1967 and also earned his undergraduate degree here.

He was named among the 2015 Pillars of the Bar by the Champaign County Bar Association.

After ROTC on the Urbana campus, he served a military stint as a captain in the Army's Judge Advocate General's Corps, including a stretch in Vietnam.

He then spent a career at Miller & Hendren, 30 E. Main St., C — first as a junior partner with Harold Miller, and then as the senior partner with Miller's son, Marc. The firm was founded in 1930.

"Paul joined my father in our law practice in 1972," Marc Miller said. "He served in Vietnam but spoke little of it. He believed in the strength and self-reliance of the common man and gave countless hours providing free legal work."

Mr. Hendren had been the municipal attorney for the villages of Homer, Philo, Royal, Savoy, Sidney and Villa Grove.

A significant portion of his law practice was serving municipalities, Miller said. "He grew up in a small town and appreciated the grit, integrity and can-do attitude of area communities. While it's fair to say that he didn't like long meetings, he understood the importance of the democratic process to hash out a problem's solution and move things forward."

Dick Helton, the longtime Savoy village manager, said Mr. Hendren served the town "in many, many ways."

"We have a lot of development going on here, and Paul's incredible knowledge of the legal part of municipal government was immense," Helton said. "We could easily have stumbled, and Paul was always there to steady the ship, if you will. He was there for us right up until the time he got sick. He said lawyers don't retire."

"Paul's thrift was much greater than his vanity," friend Nicole Miller wrote on Facebook, speaking of a decision as minor as letterhead.

Marc Miller explained: "I remember that when my father and law partner, Harold A. Miller, died in 2008, Paul suggested that we not change our firm's name, Miller & Hendren, to Hendren & Miller, since it would involve unnecessarily spending money on signage and letterhead."

That money sense extended to all of his life.

"Paul and I also agreed that you couldn't really trust a car until it had over 100,000 miles on it," Miller said.

Mr. Hendren served on the Champaign County Bar Association Real Estate Committee for more than 30 years, was a member and chair of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, and served as a member and past president of the Champaign Lions Club, going back to the 1970s.

As a lawyer and a human being, Miller said, Mr. Hendren was a Abraham Lincoln devotee.

"He read everything written about Lincoln and his office was covered with Lincoln memorabilia. While Lincoln's presidency certainly stood out, I think that Paul could relate to his rural upbringing, his strong code of ethics and his practice as an attorney in rural Illinois," he said.

A special Lincoln collectible: a Lincoln bobblehead "given to him by his legal assistant's 9-year-old daughter, Megan, who had visited the Lincoln Museum," his partner said.

He married Suzanne Backs on June 13, 1965, in Belvidere. She survives, along with son, Matthew (Leslie) of Chicago; a daughter, Anne Hendren, and grandson, Damyan Shepherd, of Mahomet; and a sister, Jane (Bruce) Leathem of Carthage. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency West, Savoy.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Lutheran Church, 509 S. Mattis Ave., C, with the Rev. Mark Elliott and the Rev. Jeff Caithamer officiating.

Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo.