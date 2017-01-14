Slick roads causing havoc
UPDATE 10 a.m.
The city of Urbana has implemented its snow and ice removal requirement for the downtown, Philo Road and University Avenue districts as of noon Saturday.
Sidewalks in those districts must be cleared by noon Sunday.
CHAMPAIGN - Illinois State troopers and emergency responders are dealing with multiple accidents this morning on ice-slick insterstate highways.
At 8:30 a.m., there were multiple accidents on I-57 southbound, at least one with serious injuries. Motorists should stay off the highways if possible.
Champaign County road crews report county highways are extremely slick.
In town, emergency medical crews have been called out for multiple slip and fall accidents.
