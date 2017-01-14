UPDATE: Woman thrown from Jeep in morning accident

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette From left, City of Champaign employees Corey Conrad, Veronica Buchanan and Tyler Marsh load salt into hoppers to spread on the ice covered parking lot at Clark and State Streets in Champaign on Saturday Jan. 14, 2017. Champaign-Urbana residents woke to a glaze of ice after freezing rain began about 5 a.m. Other Related Content Winter weather roundup Jan. 13

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.

SAVOY - A Des Plaines woman was thrown from her vehicle when it skidded off an ice-covered interstate in Champaign County Saturday morning.

The accident was one of several that emergency responders handled on I-74 and I-57.

Illinois State Police said Janice Sergey, 55, was headed south on 57 about 8:08 a.m. when her Jeep Grand Cherokee slid into the median and rolled over, throwing her out. The location was about 2 miles south of the Curtis Road exit.

A 16-year-old who was wearing a seat belt remained in the vehicle and was apparently not seriously injured. Sergey's condition was not immediately available.

Police said she was issued a ticket for not wearing a seat belt.



UPDATE 10 a.m.

The city of Urbana has implemented its snow and ice removal requirement for the downtown, Philo Road and University Avenue districts as of noon Saturday.

Sidewalks in those districts must be cleared by noon Sunday.

CHAMPAIGN - Illinois State troopers and emergency responders are dealing with multiple accidents this morning on ice-slick insterstate highways.

At 8:30 a.m., there were multiple accidents on I-57 southbound, at least one with serious injuries. Motorists should stay off the highways if possible.

Champaign County road crews report county highways are extremely slick.

In town, emergency medical crews have been called out for multiple slip and fall accidents.