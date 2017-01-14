Weekend Planner: His dream lives on

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette The Rev. Claude Shelby Sr., pastor of Champaign's Salem Baptist Church, holds his portrait of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the church's sanctuary.

The Rev. Claude Shelby of Salem Baptist Church in Champaign considers the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Service of Celebration one of the best things that's ever happened here. He's been connected with it since its start 32 years ago. This year, it happens from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, with the theme of "Pursuing the Dream in Challenging Times."

"It came about after President Reagan signed the bill (in late 1983) creating the national holiday," said Shelby, who in 1985 was appointed by then-Gov. James Thompson to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Council. Here's more, courtesy staff writer Melissa Merli:

1. Shelby remembers that the state's Holiday Council formulated different programs Illinois communities could adopt to honor King.

"I was in charge of the whole Congressional district," he said. "It was a little too much for me, so I stuck with the local communities of Champaign and Urbana and have ever since, from 1986 until now."

The first annual King program took place at the Community United Church of Christ on the University of Illinois campus. After the annual event outgrew that church, Shelby and the community partnered with the UI Chancellor's Office to move the celebration to Krannert's 2,066-seat Foellinger Great Hall.

2. The event draws up to 1,500 people, with some of them calling it the "Community Celebration," Shelby said.

"It certainly does bring people together," he said, mentioning that people are generous with donations to make the event happen as well as for the scholarships given to high schoolers. "It's just heartening that so many people are annual contributors."

At the event Sunday, the King Community Choir will sing and individuals will offer prayers and recite scriptures. The keynote speaker will be Allan Aubrey Boesak, the Desmond Tutu Chair of Peace, Global Justice and Reconciliation Studies at the Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis.

3. Since 1988, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Advocacy for Justice Committee has awarded at the event more than 200 scholarships to local students attending Parkland College, the UI and historically black colleges and universities. Each recipient receives $1,000 a year for up to four years.

This year's recipients are Geralyn Paray and Daja Wilson, both of Central High School; Bailee Bui, Veronica Payton, Aryssa Harris and Antanaya Howard, all of Centennial High School; and Yasir Badillo Acosta, Nikita Pack, Maritza Rodriguez and Kennedy Kindle-Reynolds, all of Urbana High School. Alternates are Shelbert Nance and Samy Mackey, both of Urbana High.