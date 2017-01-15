He's one happy customer

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Rick Miller holds a syringe of CBD oil at his home in Champaign on Monday Jan. 9, 2017. Miller is confined to a wheelchair as a result of multiple sclerosis, one of the legally qualifying conditions for medical cannabis use, and said this oil, taken in a drop orally, has been a big help with the pain he feels in his legs, and he's no longer waking up at night with pain and cramps. Image

CHAMPAIGN — A drop of oil on an oyster cracker taken at bedtime, and Rick Miller is soon on his way to a relaxing night's sleep.

There was a time leg pain and cramps from being in a wheelchair all day would have kept him awake, said Miller, a 62-year-old Champaign grandpa disabled by multiple sclerosis.

There was also a time, prior to Jan. 1, 2014, when Illinois' Medical Cannabis Pilot Program went into effect, that the medicinal oil he says now helps him would have been illegal in this state.

Called Sweet Relief, it's infused with two cannabis compounds, and ever since he's begun taking it, he not only sleeps better, he's noticed some increased strength in his legs.

His doctor prescribed a muscle relaxer for his pain and cramps, Miller said, but "nothing works as good as this."

There are nearly 15,000 patients in Illinois certified to use medical cannabis for dozens of debilitating conditions, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

While a doctor must certify that a patient has any of the dozens of medical conditions that qualify for the use of medical cannabis, patients aren't required to share their conditions with the dispensaries where they buy their products, according to Dan Linn, the manager at Phoenix Botanical, the dispensary in Champaign where Miller is a customer.

But some patients do talk about their medical conditions at dispensaries, Linn said. From the information shared at Phoenix Botanical, which opened last May, multiple sclerosis and severe fibromyalgia have been the illnesses most frequently mentioned by medical cannabis purchasers, followed by cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder and spinal cord injuries, he said.

Most of Phoenix Botanical's sales have been of cannabis flower to smoke, but of the $5.3 million in sales at cannabis dispensaries statewide last month, just over $3 million was in dry flower sales and the rest was in concentrates and infused products along the lines of what Miller purchases, according to the state.

Miller said he came up with the idea of taking his own drop of oil with an oyster cracker to mask the taste.

"They say to put a drop between your lip and your gum, but it tastes terrible, so I came up with an alternative," he said.

By the time the cracker becomes mushy in his mouth and he swallows it, most of the oil has been absorbed into his skin, he said.

It was a matter of trial and error to find the right product for him, Miller said. He didn't find the right one until Phoenix Botanical opened and he sought help there, he said.

Sweet Relief is a mix of CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), with THC being the compound in cannabis being responsible for its high.

Miller said the first version he tried, purchased from a dispensary in Peoria before either of Champaign-Urbana's two medical cannabis dispensaries opened, was too heavy on THC.

He's much happier with the Sweet Relief Phoenix Botanical advised for him, which has a much lower THC content, he said. Linn said the ratio of CBD to THC is 18-to-1.

Miller said he typically takes one dose a day at bedtime, unless his wife is going to be out of the house all day and he's going to be confined for an extended period to his wheelchair. On those occasions, he may take a second dose to help with the pain and stiffness.

"If I'm going to be in my chair all day, the pain gets pretty bad," he said.

Diagnosed with MS at age 49 and wheelchair-bound for the past two years, Miller said he can stand up with help, though he needs to lean against something, such as a sink.

While he does exercises several times a day — some from a laying-down position, some from a standing position — he's noticed an improvement since becoming a medical cannabis user, not only in how well he sleeps but in how well he can stand up.

"My quality of life has definitely gotten better since I started using it," he said.

Linn said he hears likewise from other customers.

"They're learning a lot, and they're educating other customers," he said.

Medical marijuana: Illinois' new booming business

Despite heavy restrictions and relatively few patients, the medical cannabis industry has taken off statewide. The numbers:

$36.2 MILLION: Total sales at all medical cannabis dispensaries in Illinois in 2016.

$21.8 MILLION: All wholesale sales by cannabis cultivation centers in the state last year.

$5.3 MILLION: What nearly 9,700 patients spent at dispensaries last month alone, an average of about $550 apiece.