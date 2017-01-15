Tom Kacich: Remember January 1967 — a month of fire, ice

Photo by: (J. Vincent Peterson/Champaign County Historical Archives photos) This 1967 photo shows an ice-covered train. Photo from Champaign County Historical Archives room at the Urbana Free Library in Urbana on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Image

Fifty years ago this month Champaign-Urbana, just like its big neighbor to the north, survived a month of fire and ice.

In Chicago, January 1967 was the month that saw fire destroy the $35 million lakefront convention center, McCormick Place, which had been thought to be fireproof and had opened just seven years earlier.

It also was the month that the city was paralyzed by its biggest snowstorm ever — a 23-inch whopper that began on Jan. 26 and lasted for 29 hours. It closed both of the city's major airports for days as drifts up to 10 feet tall covered the runways at Midway Airport,

Things weren't much different 127 miles south.

First came unusually warm and stormy weather on Jan. 23 and 24, with highs of 65 and 66 respectively, that included a tornado that swept through an area north of Urbana.

The weather shifted dramatically on Jan. 26 when temperatures and rain began to drop. Champaign-Urbana was hit with 2.43 inches of precipitation that day, most of it rain and freezing rain. (Unlike Chicago, Champaign-Urbana got only 3 inches of snow out of the two-day storm).

State climatologist Stanley Changnon called it "something like the worst ice storm of the century." More than 50 percent of the homes in East Central Illinois lost power and telephone service, more than half of the trees in Champaign-Urbana were felled or damaged, school and businesses closed, several local highways were shut down. Some towns, like Philo, Ogden and Penfield, were entirely without power and nearly lost their water supply. The storm caused an estimated $5.5 million in damage.

A 1,355-foot-tall antenna tower for WICD-TV, scheduled to go into operation in a matter of days, was toppled in the storm and kept the station off the air until a new tower could be built in July 1967. Towers for radio stations WILL and WLRW also were damaged.

Then came the fire.

On the morning of Jan. 27, fire destroyed the 20-T Hangar Restaurant at 36 Main St. (now a parking lot west of the Lincoln Building). No one was seriously injured fighting the blaze that came during a period of high winds, swirly snow and subfreezing temperatures.

One night later an even larger fire, at the Bailey and Himes sporting goods store in Campustown, nearly killed five Champaign firemen.

The blaze, also fought in subfreezing conditions, began early on a Saturday evening and it took more than four hours to bring it under control.

Two separate explosions shook the area and knocked Fire Chief Willard Ashby and four of his men off their feet, and sent glass, debris and flames onto Green Street. Ashby's hand was cut, fireman Bob Gudgel was cut by a shard of glass that penetrated his heavy firefighting coat, shirt and undershirt, and fireman Jerry Bender spent a night in Burnham Hospital after inhaling too much smoke.

"Jerry took too much smoke," said Assistant Fire Chief Ed Schalk, at that time a 24-year veteran of the force. "Smoke inhalation saps a man, but Jerry will be back on Tuesday, his next duty day."

Also damaged in the Campustown fire were Erber's Camera Shop, the Capitol Restaurant, Jon's Pipe Shop, Al Ruppert's clothing store and several other offices and businesses.

Ending a month of local disasters and difficulties, the outmanned University of Illinois basketball team — which weeks before lost four varsity players after the discovery of an athletic department slush fund — played the nation's No. 1 team, UCLA, and center Lew Alcindor (later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) at the Chicago Stadium.

The game, which had been scheduled for two days earlier but was delayed by the Chicago blizzard, attracted 10,025 — an exaggeration, reported News-Gazette sports editor Loren Tate — and resulted in a 120-82 UCLA win.

Ammons untargeted

Eighteen Illinois House Democrats were targeted with robocalls last week by the Illinois Republican Party for supporting the re-election of House Speaker Michael Madigan, but state Rep. Carol Ammons of Urbana wasn't one of them. Perhaps it's an acknowledgement that Ammons' Champaign-Urbana district — where the best any statewide GOP candidate could do in November was comptroller candidate Leslie Munger's 32 percent — is too heavy a lift. Ammons was unopposed in November.

But just about every other Democrat south of Peoria — Sue Scherer of Decatur, Jay Hoffman of Swansea, Dan Beiser of Alton, Jerry Costello of Smithton, Katie Stuart of Edwardsville and Brandon Phelps of Harrisburg — is already getting roughed up by the Illinois GOP 22 months before the next election. The message was the same for all 18 Democrats, according to a transcript released by the Republicans: "No one has done more damage to our state than Mike Madigan — but yesterday (House Democrat) chose to keep him in charge."

The only other candidate for speaker, the call neglected to mention, was House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.

County exec spending

The two biggest backers of the November ballot question to have an elected Champaign County executive were the county farm bureau and the county chamber of commerce. The two groups report spending more than $25,000 in the last quarter of the year, although not all of it went toward the county executive issue.

Among the donors to the chamber of commerce political action committee promoting the issue was state Sen. Chapin Rose's campaign, which gave $1,000. Rose is one of the potential candidates for the county executive position when it goes on the ballot in 2018.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears on Wednesdays and Sundays. He can be reached at 351-5221 or at kacich@news-gazette.com.