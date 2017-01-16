10 earn scholarships at MLK celebration

Other Related Content Weekend Planner: His dream lives on

URBANA — Maritza Rodriguez says Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s spirit of service inspired her to pursue a career in nursing.

Kennedy Kindle-Reynolds says Dr. King’s faith inspired her to overcome her loss of hearing.

Nikita Pack says Dr. King’s pursuit of dreams inspired her to seek a career in zoology.

All three young women were among 10 local high school students who received scholarships Sunday during the 32nd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.

Rodriguez, 18, a student at Urbana High School, said she plans to use her scholarship to study nursing at Parkland College.

“Caring for other people is very important to me,” she said. “I have a lot of siblings, and growing up I helped take care of them and feed them.”

Rodriguez said she was inspired by a speech by Dr. King saying that “all men, yes, black men as well as white men,” are guaranteed the rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

“We should all be happy being ourselves no matter who we are,” she said. “Love is love.”

Kindle-Reynolds, 17, a student at Urbana, intends to study psychology at Eastern Illinois University.

“I want to follow in the footsteps of my mom, who is a therapist at The Pavilion,” she said. “I want to help other people just like her.”

Kindle-Reynolds said she was initially embarrassed by her loss of hearing.

“I stopped wearing my hearing aid in middle school because I was afraid of what other people would think of me,” she said.

But reading about Dr. King inspired her to be herself.

“King once said, ‘Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase,’ Kindle-Reynolds said. “This is something that I had to learn to do with my hearing loss.”

Pack, 17, a student at Urbana, said the scholarship will help fulfill a lifelong dream to study zoology at Indiana State University.

“Ever since I was younger, I always had a lot of love for animals,” Pack said. “I want to help animals, including the endangered ones as well.”

Pack said Dr. King’s legacy inspired her to become a zoologist.

“Because of him, I won’t let my dreams just be dreams,” she said. ”I have my own dream. One day, little black boys and girls will be holding hands with little white boys and girls.”

Since 1988, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Advocacy for Justice Committee has awarded at the event more than 200 scholarships to local students attending Parkland College, the UI and historically black colleges and universities. Each recipient receives $1,000 a year for up to four years.

This year’s recipients are Geralyn Paray and Daja Wilson, both of Champaign Central High School; Bailee Bui, Veronica Payton, Aryssa Harris and Antanaya Howard, all of Centennial High School; and Yasir Badillo Acosta, Pack, Rodriguez and Kindle-Reynolds, all of Urbana High School.

Alternates are Samy Mackey and Shelbert Nance, both of Urbana High.