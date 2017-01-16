Area history, Jan. 16, 2017

Today is Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, residents of the area around Fifth and Hill streets in Champaign have asked the city council to move the gas house from that part of town. They state that fumes from the plant are very bad and endanger the health of the neighborhood. The petition, which was presented by Alderman Schaede, was not discussed by the council but was referred to the health committee and the city attorney to investigate.

In 1967, a man about 30 years old, carrying a gun and a gold star that read "sheriff," robbed the Commercial Savings and Loan Association, 117 Race St., Urbana, of about $335. He told three employees at the facility that he was a police officer.

In 2002, University of Illinois students will be able to let UI administrators what they think about a proposed tuition increase before trustees vote on it in March.