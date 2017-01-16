She's been in veterans' shoes

MAHOMET — After her service in the Air Force, Robin Vandiver decided she needed to do something for veterans who didn’t readjust to society as easily as she did.

“Only a veteran can understand what a veteran is feeling,” she says. “And I want every veteran to feel they’re appreciated, and have something to give.”

She and husband Travis have hosted veterans, usually in their 50s and in their 60s, for three years now.

They usually have two veterans in their home at a time, but are rethinking how much 1-on-1 time they can give.

“We’re probably just going to be hosting one veteran at a time in the future,” she says. “They need that 1-on-1 relationship.”

Vandiver, 50, grew up in Villa Grove.

Her father was in the Army and told her stories that she found moving and inspiring.

“When it came time to decide on college or the military, I chose the military,” she says.

“I figured I could always do college later. Back then, women didn’t enlist. My grandmother came unglued.”

Vandiver enlisted in the Air Force and rose to the rank of sergeant, serving from 1985 to 1993, “an honor to serve my country.”

Vandiver served mainly in hospital administration in California, at George Air Force Base in the middle of the Mojave Desert.

That base supported the 35th Tactical Fighter Wing, F-4G Wild Weasel fighters. It was closed in the same round of cutbacks that cost Rantoul its Chanute Air Force Base.

Vandiver’s duties were hospitals when in peacetime, decontamination in wartime.

Her unit was called up for contamination duty during Operation Desert Storm.

“I was on maternity leave then, or I would have gone to Saudi Arabia,” she says.

After her years were up, Vandiver became active in Champaign American Legion Post 24, as well as in its auxiliary, a rare two-fer.

Her hospital experience led her to create an unofficial hospice for aging disabled veterans. The veterans strive to help out with rent and food. Privacy issues prevent listing their names.

“I have a heart for helping veterans,” Vandiver says. “Otherwise, some of these guys might be in nursing homes, or even be homeless. These men are proud, proud of what they’ve done and who they are. Many have served in a war but now might feel left without a purpose.”

It’s not unusual to meet veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder, and those who have not served might not realize the underpinnings of their behavior, Vandiver says.

One thing that surprises her is how many people mention that they want to help, but don’t follow through.

“People owe so much to these veterans for all the freedoms they have in their lives, for their lifestyles,” she said.

After all, she said, “it’s an honor to serve them.”



Do you know a veteran who could share a story about military service? Contact staff writer Paul Wood at pwood@news-gazette.com.