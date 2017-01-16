Top of the Morning, Jan. 16, 2017

On Mondays, our award-winning photographers tell their stories. Today: photo editor John Dixon.



In Champaign-Urbana, pace of life slows down during the University of Illinois’ Christmas break. That leads The News-Gazette photo staff to fill more positions in the paper with what we call “standalone” feature photos.

A “standalone” is a slice of life ... a found situation that hopefully is visually stimulating.

Sometimes we search for hours and come up empty. Sometimes we get lucky and find a gem.

Last week, I found one such situation in the Conservatory at the University of Illinois Plant Sciences Laboratory, a large greenhouse complex that houses research and teaching on the south campus.

Looking at the rows of one-story greenhouses that make up Plant Sciences Lab, the Conservatory is the only two-story portion of the glass and metal frame structure. Compared to the cold, gunmetal gray sky of Illinois on the outside, you feel out of place standing on the inside, surrounded by over 300 species of tropical plants, high humidity and warm temperatures.

As you walk the narrow brick path you can see bananas hanging in a bunch, delicate red flowers dangling like Christmas decorations and huge leaves that would make any of your hosta plants jealous.