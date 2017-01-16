Updated: dense fog advisory extended til midnight
New 5:15 p.m. Monday:
The dense fog advisory has been extended until 12 a.m. Tuesday for the following counties: Champaign, Vermilion, Piatt, DeWitt, Ford and Iroquois.
**
New 3:17 p.m. Monday:
A dense fog advisory remains in effect for the following counties until 6 p.m. Monday: Champaign, Vermilion, Piatt, DeWitt, Ford and Iroquois.
Visibility is down to a less than a half mile in some places. So if you're out driving, slow down and turn your lights on.
**
New 12:35 p.m. Monday:
The dense fog advisory for several area counties, including Champaign County, has been extended until 3 p.m. Monday.
Ford and Iroquois counties are under a seperate dense fog advisory until 6 p.m. Monday.
**
Original story 9:36 a.m. Monday:
A dense fog advisory has been issued for East Central Illinois Monday morning. More from the National Weather Service:
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE LINCOLN IL
931 AM CST MON JAN 16 2017
ILZ027>031-036>038-040>045-047>056-061-062-066>068-071>073-161800-
/O.CON.KILX.FG.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-170116T1800Z/
KNOX-STARK-PEORIA-MARSHALL-WOODFORD-FULTON-TAZEWELL-MCLEAN-
SCHUYLER-MASON-LOGAN-DE WITT-PIATT-CHAMPAIGN-CASS-MENARD-SCOTT-
MORGAN-SANGAMON-CHRISTIAN-MACON-MOULTRIE-DOUGLAS-COLES-SHELBY-
CUMBERLAND-EFFINGHAM-JASPER-CRAWFORD-CLAY-RICHLAND-LAWRENCE-
INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...GALESBURG...TOULON...PEORIA...LACON...
EUREKA...CANTON...PEKIN...BLOOMINGTON...NORMAL...RUSHVILLE...
HAVANA...LINCOLN...CLINTON...MONTICELLO...CHAMPAIGN...URBANA...
BEARDSTOWN...PETERSBURG...WINCHESTER...JACKSONVILLE...
SPRINGFIELD...TAYLORVILLE...DECATUR...SULLIVAN...TUSCOLA...
CHARLESTON...MATTOON...SHELBYVILLE...GREENUP...EFFINGHAM...
NEWTON...ROBINSON...FLORA...OLNEY...LAWRENCEVILLE
931 AM CST MON JAN 16 2017
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* TIMING...DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE THROUGH MIDDAY... THEN
DISSIPATE FROM SOUTH TO NORTH DURING EARLY THIS AFTERNOON AS
RAIN BECOMES MORE WIDESPREAD.
* VISIBILITY...LESS THAN A HALF MILE.
* IMPACTS...RAPID FLUCTUATIONS IN VISIBILITIES WILL CAUSE
HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE
REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN...
USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.