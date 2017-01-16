Updated: dense fog advisory extended til midnight

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Members of Alpha Kappa Delta Phi sorority, and Lambda Phi Epsilon fraternity walk through Illini Grove in the fog on Monday Jan. 16, 2017, in Urbana. They were having their pictures take for Rush Week.

New 5:15 p.m. Monday:



The dense fog advisory has been extended until 12 a.m. Tuesday for the following counties: Champaign, Vermilion, Piatt, DeWitt, Ford and Iroquois.



New 3:17 p.m. Monday:



A dense fog advisory remains in effect for the following counties until 6 p.m. Monday: Champaign, Vermilion, Piatt, DeWitt, Ford and Iroquois.



Visibility is down to a less than a half mile in some places. So if you're out driving, slow down and turn your lights on.



New 12:35 p.m. Monday:



The dense fog advisory for several area counties, including Champaign County, has been extended until 3 p.m. Monday.



Ford and Iroquois counties are under a seperate dense fog advisory until 6 p.m. Monday.



Original story 9:36 a.m. Monday:



A dense fog advisory has been issued for East Central Illinois Monday morning. More from the National Weather Service:

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE LINCOLN IL

931 AM CST MON JAN 16 2017

KNOX-STARK-PEORIA-MARSHALL-WOODFORD-FULTON-TAZEWELL-MCLEAN-

SCHUYLER-MASON-LOGAN-DE WITT-PIATT-CHAMPAIGN-CASS-MENARD-SCOTT-

MORGAN-SANGAMON-CHRISTIAN-MACON-MOULTRIE-DOUGLAS-COLES-SHELBY-

CUMBERLAND-EFFINGHAM-JASPER-CRAWFORD-CLAY-RICHLAND-LAWRENCE-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...GALESBURG...TOULON...PEORIA...LACON...

EUREKA...CANTON...PEKIN...BLOOMINGTON...NORMAL...RUSHVILLE...

HAVANA...LINCOLN...CLINTON...MONTICELLO...CHAMPAIGN...URBANA...

BEARDSTOWN...PETERSBURG...WINCHESTER...JACKSONVILLE...

SPRINGFIELD...TAYLORVILLE...DECATUR...SULLIVAN...TUSCOLA...

CHARLESTON...MATTOON...SHELBYVILLE...GREENUP...EFFINGHAM...

NEWTON...ROBINSON...FLORA...OLNEY...LAWRENCEVILLE

931 AM CST MON JAN 16 2017

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* TIMING...DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE THROUGH MIDDAY... THEN

DISSIPATE FROM SOUTH TO NORTH DURING EARLY THIS AFTERNOON AS

RAIN BECOMES MORE WIDESPREAD.

* VISIBILITY...LESS THAN A HALF MILE.

* IMPACTS...RAPID FLUCTUATIONS IN VISIBILITIES WILL CAUSE

HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE

REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN...

USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.