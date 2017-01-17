4 men charged after beating at Urbana apartment complex

URBANA — Four men who allegedly beat up a man who wanted them to move the vehicle they were in at an Urbana apartment complex Monday have been charged with aggravated battery.

Urbana police Sgt. Harley Rutledge said a 35-year-old man living in the One South apartment complex in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue pulled into the lot about 1:45 p.m. Monday to park but was unable to get around a sport utility vehicle that had stopped in the middle of a drive through for the lot.

Rutledge said the resident waited a bit for the SUV to move forward or park and when it didn’t, he honked his horn once.

Rutledge said four men got out and walked back to his vehicle. One of the men approached his open window and said, ‘What are you going to do?’ and before the driver could respond, punched him in the face.

Rutledge said the other men then joined their friend and pulled the man from the driver’s seat and continued to punch him in the face repeatedly. Rutledge said the victim told police there was no conversation between him and the men before the battering began.

The group eventually stopped and ran into a nearby apartment. The SUV took off, apparently driven by a fifth unidentified person, Rutledge said.

Police went to where the victim and a witness said they saw the group go and arrested the four men.

They were identified as Andre Coleman, 20, and Dasaan Minor, 19, who shared the same address in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, and Marquon Wooten and Trevon Wooten, both 19, who also shared a different apartment in that same block.

Rutledge said the officer who met with the victim described him as having multiple fresh injuries to his head, face and jaw, some of which bled. He was treated by medical responders at the scene.

Aggravated battery is a Class 3 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison upon conviction.