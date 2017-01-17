Alleged burglar charged with felony

URBANA — An Urbana man already in jail for an attempted burglary that allegedly happened earlier this month has been charged with residential burglary.



The state’s attorney’s office on Tuesday filed two additional counts against Kamareion Barber, 21, of the 800 block of East Oakland Avenue, after the state crime lab recently informed the Urbana police department that fingerprints lifted from an Urbana apartment on Sept. 22 matched Barber.



Barber was arraigned Tuesday for the Class 1 felony, alleging he broke in an apartment in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue in Urbana and entered rooms of two different residents.



Urbana police Sgt. Andy Hewkin said a flat-screen television, PlayStation 4 game console and games for it, and DVDs were reported stolen that day.



The state crime lab informed the police department last week that the fingerprints lifted Sept. 22 matched Barber.



He was already in custody for attemped burglary for allegedly trying trying to break in to the Boost Mobile-Master Wireless business at 510 N. Cunningham Ave. about 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 7.



An alarm alerted police that the door of that business had been broken. Video surveillance showed someone throwing a rock at the door, then kicking it. When the alarm sounded, the would-be burglar ran off.



Barber was arrested nearby.



He is also serving a sentence of probation for theft for stealing items from Disc Replay, 2012 N. Prospect Ave., C, last August.



If convicted of the residential burglary, Barber faces a mandatory prison term.



Court records show that Barber has two other prior convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle and theft.



