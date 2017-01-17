Champaign man accused of having loaded gun, drugs

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Jerrion Gipson, 20, of Champaign, charged Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, with unlawful use of weapons, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

URBANA — A Champaign man who was allegedly carrying a loaded gun on a city street in Champaign over the weekend has been charged with weapons and drug offenses.

Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz said Champaign police received information early Sunday morning that there was a man with a gun near Bradley and McKinley avenues.

Officers found Jerrion Gipson, 20, of the 1000 block of Northwood Drive in that area and approached him about 12:30 a.m. to talk to him.

Rietz said Gipson ran from officers, who located him a short time later near his home. He ran from them again, but police eventually tackled him.

In the area where they saw him the second time, Rietz said police found a warm, dry, loaded 9 mm handgun that had a round in the chamber. Police arrested Gipson, and as they were driving him to the county jail, they noticed him moving around in the back seat.

A search of the squad car turned up a bag containing 8.3 grams of cocaine near where Gipson had been sitting, she said.

He was charged Tuesday with unlawful use of weapons, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. If convicted of the most serious of the offenses, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison. He is due back in court Feb. 3 for a probable-cause hearing.

Because of a 2014 conviction for burglary, Gipson is not allowed to possess a weapon, Rietz said.