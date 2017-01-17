Davis on ACA: 'Make it better for everyone'

DECATUR — Congress doesn't have a specific replacement for the Affordable Care Act, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis acknowledged Monday, but whatever develops will be better than the existing health care law that he claims isn't working.

"I understand why people are anxious, and I also understand why other people are hopeful. Yes, anytime you have change, there's going to be concern. But my message is that we want to make it better for everyone," Davis said in an interview at his Decatur office.

"There are still 31 million people in the country who don't have access to health care or can't afford to use the health care coverage they have. That to me does not show success when looking at the Affordable Care Act."

Davis said the replacement for so-called Obama- care will be a by- product of work among the incoming Trump administration and the House and Senate, all controlled by Republicans.

"The president-elect has said that he's going to devise his replacement plan. We'll look at that replacement plan," Davis said. "We'll look at our replacement plan. We'll look at the plan coming from the Senate and we as legislators will come together and hopefully put together a package that will likely be a combination of all those plans."

The "framework" of the House Republicans' plan, Davis said, is contained in Speaker Paul Ryan's "A Better Way" agenda at abetterway.speaker.gov.

Although Davis said he wants the ACA replacement passed quickly — "the sooner the better for me" — he insisted that Republicans would not repeal the law without offering a replacement.

"Nobody is talking about making people stop the coverage they've signed up for and taking it away from them," he said.

The three-term congressman from Taylorville said he wants an Obamacare replacement that covers preexisting conditions, lowers prices to consumers, opens access to more physicians, is portable and generates more competition among insurers.

"These are the types of things that we Republicans all believe should be part of an improved plan," he said. "We're going to repair this broken law and replace it with something better. That's our goal."

Davis said he had no doubt that Americans wanted a replacement to President Obama's signature legislative accomplishment.

"The American people clearly spoke on Election Day and they clearly spoke in the elections since Democrats passed Obamacare that they wanted changes to Obamacare," he said, referencing Republican takeovers of the House and Senate since the health care act was passed. "They want it to be fixed so that the promises that were made are actually kept."

ACA costs are too high, Davis insisted, citing the case of a friend.

"I have a family friend in Christian County who was on an exchange plan. His premiums for a family of four, small business owner, went up from $600 a month with a $6,000 deductible to $1,100 a month in one year. He's not alone. The average increases in Illinois are 55 percent. That's unsustainable," he said.

Hospital administrators have similar complaints, he said.

"Every hospital administrator I have spoken to has told me that they're writing off more insured care now since the ACA because people can't afford to pay their $6,000, $7,000, $8,000, $9,000 deductible," he said. "They're writing insured coverage off now whereas they would have written off uninsured coverage before the Affordable Care Act."

Davis said that Republicans would "not go back" on the ACA's expansion of Medicaid, but warned that states like Illinois are going to have to start picking up a larger share of its cost.

"We have to make sure that those who need health care and are unable to get that health care, due to being unemployed or disabled, etcetera, that we have a better Medicaid system, one that is affordable for the states too," he said. "Remember that the state is going to pick up more of the tab for Medicaid as the federal reimbursements — as was planned in the Affordable Care Act — continue to reduce. This is something I talked about when I ran for office in 2012. I said that, yes, we have a large number of federal dollars coming into the state with Medicaid expansion.

"But the plan itself, the ACA, said that those reimbursements are going to continue to go down and the state's going to have to match more. I'd like to talk to anyone in Illinois who thinks the state's going to be able to pay more toward Medicaid right now."

Davis said health care reform also will require more accountability and responsibility from consumers, such as more use of community health centers and clinics instead of emergency departments.

"To me, a health care delivery system that requires responsibility from users, be it Medicaid or through your own employer-based system, is not a bad thing," he said.