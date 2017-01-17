Driver escapes big rig blaze on I-74
DANVILLE — The driver of a semitrailer truck escaped without injury when his rig went up in flames just east of Danville this morning.
Firefighters with the Lynch Area Fire Protection District were called to the semi fire at the Lynch Road exit (Exit 220) on Interstate 74 at 8:24 a.m.
When they arrived, the cab and trailer were fully involved, said fire chief Chuck Walls.
Walls said the driver was already outside. He did not know the driver’s name or where he was from.
The driver told Walls he was heading west on the interstate. He said the truck had a problem, so he pulled onto the exit and stopped. Then he saw flames coming from under the hood.
Walls said it took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour.
