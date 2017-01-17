Ex-UI student gets probation for waving loaded gun at fraternity house

URBANA — A former University of Illinois student who threatened himself and fellow fraternity members with a loaded gun last year has been sentenced to two years of probation and banned from the campus.

Matthew Wicks, 20, of Skokie apologized profusely to Judge Heidi Ladd for his actions last fall but said they stemmed from "helplessness and despair" he was feeling while depressed and that he has been getting help for his mental-health problems ever since his arrest in early October.

Wicks pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to aggravated assault and possession of a weapon without a firearm owner's identification card, both Class A misdemeanor offenses that occurred in late September.

Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach said Wicks' bizarre criminal behavior began in late September when he was informed, after being expelled from the University of Illinois, that he had to leave the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house at 1101 W. Pennsylvania Ave., U, by Sept. 30.

Some time prior to that day, Banach said, Wicks returned to his parents' home in Skokie, where he got a Glock handgun that belonged to his father and brought it back to the fraternity house. There, on Sept. 30, he ran down the hallway with the loaded gun, shouting that he was going to hurt himself and anyone who stole his belongings.

Instead of calling police, two fraternity brothers tackled him and took the gun from him.

Banach said that on Oct. 1, Wicks was with friends at the Red Lion Bar in Champaign, where, under the influence of drugs, he caused so much trouble that he was physically ejected by two bar employees.

On Oct. 2, he returned to the fraternity and someone gave him his gun back, Banach said. Later that same day, a member of the fraternity's board of directors finally contacted Urbana police, who arrested Wicks.

He was initially charged Oct. 3 with possession of a weapon by a drug addict, a felony, and aggravated assault for threatening his fraternity brothers Sept. 30.

He was allowed to plead guilty to the two misdemeanor offenses. He had no prior convictions.

Banach acknowledged that Wicks had mental-health issues but said that he made his own situation "100 times worse" by bringing a gun to his fraternity house.

"Merely by luck, it did not escalate to something more serious," Banach said, arguing that the judge should impose a short jail term for Wicks. "Bringing a gun from home and waving it around in the campus community should simply not be tolerated."

He noted that even after having left campus and gotten inpatient and outpatient treatment for his mental-health and substance-abuse problems, Wicks returned to Champaign County for a December pretrial court appearance and went back to the Red Lion after having been banned from the bar in October.

"That's a lack of insight the state thinks needs to be corrected," Banach said.

Wicks' attorney, Tony Bruno of Urbana, acknowledged that his client had made "more than one very stupid decision" but that he had also made serious attempts at getting his problems under control.

That includes inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment, substance-abuse treatment, and ongoing counseling. He said Wicks had also enrolled at a community college near his home and was to start classes this week. He pointed to the "immediate support system" that Wicks had from his family.

Wicks told the judge he is a "different person" than the one who was arrested, that he was not and is not a threat to society, and would never forget the severity of what he had done.

Ladd recited the strides Wicks has made in self-improvement but called it "jaw-dropping" that he would have visited the very bar he had been banned from when he was in town for court in December. She acknowledged there was nothing in the police report to suggest he was drinking that night.

Ladd said she would give Wicks a chance to build on the treatment he had started but warned if he made "another foolish decision," he would be looking at more than just a short jail stint.

As part of his sentence, Wicks was ordered to forfeit the gun and ammunition to police, not use any alcohol or drugs not prescribed to him, stay away from his former fraternity and the Alpha Chi Omega sorority on Lincoln Avenue, not to be on any UI property, and to write a letter of apology to the fraternity member who disarmed him.