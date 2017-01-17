Felony charges filed in fatal New Year's crash
URBANA — The Champaign County state’s attorney has filed felony charges against a Champaign man who allegedly drove the wrong way on an interstate while drunk, leading to the death of a Mahomet woman.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol were filed Tuesday against Esteban J. Tomas, 33, who listed an address in the 200 block of West Beardsley Avenue.
Judge Brett Olmstead issued a warrant for his arrest with a $100,000 bond.
The charges stemmed from a crash that happened just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 on Interstate 74 near the Neil Street exit.
Illinois State Police said Tomas was driving east in the westbound lane when his Dodge Nitro, a sport utility vehicle, collided with the Chevrolet Equinox that LaDonna “Jeannie” Brady, 45, was driving west.
One count alleges that Tomas was driving at a time when his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.08 percent or greater and that his actions led to the death of Mrs. Brady. If convicted of that count — the more serious of the two — he faces three to 14 years in prison unless he can show that “extraordinary” circumstances exist to preclude him from a prison sentence.
In the second count, he is alleged to have driven drunk at a time when he had no valid driver’s license.
Rietz said Tomas, a citizen of Guatemala, apparently never had a valid Illinois license.
He was also injured in the crash that killed Ms. Brady and was hospitalized. Rietz said state troopers gave him a notice to appear in court Feb. 24. She did not know what the extent of his injuries were or when he was released from the hospital. Her office intends to subpoena his medical records, she said, as it prepares its case against Tomas.
Rietz said her office filed the more-serious charges Tuesday after receiving additional state police reports on the crash Friday.
Was he in this country legally? Is this the santuary county that this county endeavors to be? I do not blame ISP but this guy should have been in jail the minute he was released from jail. A family grieves for their loss while another illegal escapes back to his home country! THANKS Ms Reitz. Explain this to the citizens of Champaign County in 4 years.Ror
"Rietz said state troopers gave him a notice to appear in court Feb. 24. She did not know what the extent of his injuries were or when he was released from the hospital." Reitz & co. Would know when he was released from the hospital then have him taken into custody, Why was he allowed to walk with out posting bond like every other DUI arestee is ? Was he ever booked at the county jail? and why has his picture not been in the news? Good luck ever getting him in court ! He has fled the country!
Felony DUI involveing a death, No vaild DL, no insurance, and she lets him walk? Way to go Ms. Reitz!
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.