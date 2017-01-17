Police investigating Champaign bank robbery

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette The scene at Regions Bank at 111 S. State in Champaign following a robbery about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Champaign police are investigating a bank robbery near downtown Tuesday.



Police spokesperson LaEisha Meaderds said someone robbed the Regions Bank at 111 S. State Street. No other information on the robbery was immediately available.



The incident prompted police to tell nearby Holy Cross School to go on lockdown. The school said students were kept in classrooms. But the lockdown has since been lifted.



This story will be updated.