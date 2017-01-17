UI warns employees: Fake email from Killeen making rounds

Updated 12 p.m.

University of Illinois officials are warning about a fake email circulating from President Tim Killeen that is part of a “phishing” scam.

UI Technology Services tweeted an alert just after 11 a.m. today, warning recipients not to open the attachment. They were instructed to forward the email to spam@illinois.edu and then delete it.

The email is entitled “Dear colleagues” and asks recipients to “please read attached for important information from President Timothy L. Killeen.”

Phishing refers to the practice of sending fake emails purporting to be from reputable companies in order to get individuals to reveal personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers.

PHISHING ALERT! A fake email from President Killeen is circulating. Don't open attachment! Fwd email to report-spam@illinois.edu & delete it pic.twitter.com/5hyQiJW9rn — Technology Services (@TechServicesIL) January 17, 2017

The message was received by 1,211 individuals, presumably UI employees, though Technology Services isn’t sure who targeted, said spokesman Brian Mertz. Officials also don’t know yet where it’s coming from.

It doesn’t appear to include any viruses, but the PDF attachment takes users to a web page requiring a log-in, which is a big red flag, Mertz said.

“When you click on the attachment to open it, it will take you to a web page saying you have a document ready to review. At this point people will hopefully think that something is odd,” Mertz said. “What they’re trying to do with this attack is steal people’s user name and password."

Once the user logs in, a window pops up with the University of California-Berkeley code of conduct, he said. So the scam likely wasn’t targeting just the UI, but “whoever was doing this obviously took the time to find out who our president was, and made the effort to make it seem like it was coming from U of I," he said.

That’s why Technology Services sent out the alert. Thousands of phishing attacks come in every day but most of them don't target the UI specifically, Mertz said.

As a precaution, any computers using the UI network are blocked from reaching the website, so users’ credentials can’t be stolen, Mertz said. But he warned that people who check email on their home computer networks, or on a phone that isn’t using the campus network, will still be able to get to it.

Technology Services believes the first emails came in sometime Tuesday morning.

“Sometimes a few trickle in early to see if they can get past our standard defenses, then we get hit with the full attack,” he said. “It’s an endless cat and mouse.”