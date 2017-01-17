UPDATE: Police seek man in Champaign bank robbery

Photo by: Provided Champaign police are looking for this man, seen on surveillance footage, in the Tuesday afternoon robbery of Regions Bank, 111 S. State St. in downtown. Image

CHAMPAIGN — Police are seeking the public's help in indenifying the suspect in a robbery Tuesday at a downtown bank.

Police spokeswoman LaEisha Meaderds said officers were called to Regions Bank, 111 S. State St., on a report of a robbery at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday.

Bank employees told officers that the suspect entered the bank and demanded money, implying that he had a weapon but not displaying one. He got an undetermined amount ran away in a northwest direction.

No injuries were reported. The incident prompted police to tell nearby Holy Cross School to go on lockdown, and students were kept in classrooms until it was lifted.

Police were interviewing witnesses from the bank and the immediate area. The suspect is described as a black man; possibly in his early to mid-40s; about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall; with a thin build and small grey chin beard. Witnesses said he was wearing black pants, white tennis shoes, a tan coat and a black fur-lined hood, possibly from a second jacket underneath.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Champaign Police Department's Investigations Division at 217-351-4545. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or use the agency's smartphone app.