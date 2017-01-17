UPDATED: Rush saga ends with settlement

Photo by: Provided Former Champaign police Officer Matt Rush. Audio Other Related Content Bad cops, long haul

CHAMPAIGN — Less than 24 hours before the case was to be turned over to an independent arbitrator, the city announced a $50,000 separation agreement that ends the two-and-a-half-year saga of twice-fired Champaign police officer Matt Rush.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, City Manager Dorothy David announced that earlier in the day, Rush, the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and the city signed off on a separation agreement that “immediately and forever severs Rush’s employment with the city, and closes all pending employment grievances filed on his behalf.”

The announcement comes following $320,000 worth of settlements with three people who allege Rush used excessive force, two firings by police Chief Anthony Cobb and two setbacks for the city in rulings by arbitrators about the terms of his terminations.

A third arbitrator was due Wednesday to hear from representatives of Rush and the city about the basis for the officer’s April 2016 firing — that he violated three Champaign police policies when he flashed his gun and badge at Fat City Bar and Grill in February 2016 while off-duty and on leave.

Had another ruling gone Rush’s way, the city would have had no choice but to give Rush his job back.

“If the city would have moved forward with the (Wednesday) arbitration hearing ... the city would have spent significantly more money on staff time and legal expenses,” David said. “This would be in addition to any back pay or benefits that might be awarded to Rush if the city was not successful in these actions.”

David said Tuesday night’s announcement is the final public statement that city administration will make on this issue, “due to pending civil litigation to which Mr. Rush is a party.”

A fourth person who accused Rush of excessive force, Precious Jackson, filed suit against the city last February. It remains unsettled.

While David said “I continue to stand behind Chief Cobb’s decisions to terminate Rush in each of these cases,” leaving Rush’s fate in the hands of an independent arbitrator has proven to be a risky proposition for the city.

Earlier this month, arbitrator Micheal Falvo ruled in favor of Rush on the other factor Cobb cited for the officer’s most recent firing — a determination by Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz that he lacked credibility to ever testify as a witness for the state in criminal cases. Falvo ruled Rietz’s decision was “not reasonable and inconsistent with the law,” a decision the city was planning to appeal.

But, David said Tuesday, “even if a court were to rule that Falvo made insufficient findings, the result could simply be that the case is remanded back to him for further proceedings. There was no guarantee, even if the city prevailed in its appeal, that Falvo’s ruling to reinstate Rush would be reversed.”

David said the case is now officially closed and the record will reflect that Rush’s employment with the city ended on April 13, 2016, the date of Cobb’s second termination letter.

Rush “will have no right to future reinstatement,” she said. “In addition, he has released the city, its representatives and State’s Attorney Rietz from any future claims or liability arising out of his employment or separation from employment.”

In a statement later Tuesday night, the FOP said it's time for both sides to move on.

“The settlement with the City of Champaign will allow Matt Rush to move on with his life following a long and contentious battle to continue serving the citizens in the community he loves,” said FOP General Counsel Tamara Cummings, who represented Rush. “While independent arbitrators have ruled on two separate occasions that Matt should keep his job, it was obvious from the beginning that the city did not want him to stay and that officials would continue to do everything in their power to remove him.

“We have prevailed in every impartial legal proceeding involving Matt and are confident that any future rulings would have gone our way as well. But given the toxic atmosphere toward him, Matt’s continued service with the Champaign Police Department would not have benefited him, his fellow officers or the community’s citizens. The financial settlement approved by the City Council is the best option for all parties to move forward.”