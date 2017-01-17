Urbana man charged after loaded gun found in car

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Corrion Brown, 21, of Urbana, charged Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, with unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had a loaded gun in a car Sunday has been charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

Because of a 2016 conviction for attempted residential burglary, Corrion Brown, 21, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Austin Drive, is not allowed to possess a weapon.

State's Attrney Julia Rietz said about 4 p.m. Sunday, Brown was a passenger in a car that Champaign police stopped for an alleged traffic violation in the 100 block of North Market Street.

Rietz said the officer smelled cannabis and had everyone get out of the car. A loaded 9 mm handgun was found under the floor mat on the front passenger side, where Brown had been sitting. Brown admitted to police that the gun was his.

Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Brown at $100,000 and told him to be back in court Feb. 3 for a probable-cause hearing.

Because of his prior conviction, Brown faces a mandatory prison term of between two and 10 years if he's convicted. Rietz said he also had a 2014 misdemeanor cannabis conviction.