3 questions for Champaign superintendent finalists

Behind closed doors tonight, the three educators still in the running to be Unit 4's next superintendent will interview for a job that comes with a total compensation package in the $205,000 to $235,000 range. Five days from now, we should know which of the three the school board selects to succeed the retiring Judy Wiegand. Here, staff writer NICOLE LAFOND takes a closer look at the finalists.

SUSAN ZOLA

assistant superintendent for achievement, curriculum and instruction, Unit 4

Years in education: 33, 27 of them in Unit 4.

Did you know? Zola always knew she wanted to work in education, thanks to a grandmother who taught in a one-room school house. "I valued her role in shaping many lives over the years," Zola says. "I think teaching allows you to shape young lives, not only in building their academic success, but how they see themselves as a friend and citizen within the broader school community."

Why did you decide to apply and what do you think you can offer Unit 4 as its leader?

I applied because I believe that strong schools make for a stronger community. I have spent the last 27 years as a part of the district and know what we have accomplished and in what areas we are still striving to achieve. I believe I have a proven track record of assessing the needs of an organization, developing a plan to move the work forward and ensuring those impacted have a voice in the plan.

The community has been very supportive of our work and the building referendum articulated that the Champaign community values strong schools and recognizes their value within the larger context. I am excited about the opportunity to lead the achievement work, collaborate with various stakeholders and move our district forward over the next several years.

What is one big issue facing the district? How do you plan to help resolve it?

It is still prominent that we address issues of equity on our agenda. The multi-year plan to rebuild our facilities based on the passed referendum must be done thoughtfully and ensure both that it meets the programming needs for the future and is fiscally responsible. The key to our success as a school district is to ensure a safe and supportive school climate across all campuses so that students and faculty can focus their energy on the teaching and learning work.

Did you learn anything new during your "visit" to Unit 4 as part of the interview process?

I generally do not have the opportunity to visit many secondary campuses. I was impressed with the climate of the secondary schools I visited. Students moved respectfully between passing periods. The energy in the building was positive and focused. It says great things about our secondary schools as they create spaces to ensure all students are college- and career-ready.

PAUL FREGEAU

assistant superintendent, North Kansas City (Mo.) schools

Years in education: 26.

Did you know? Fregeau earned his bachelor's degree in political science with the goal of landing a career in law enforcement. He changed his mind after discovering that most of the avenues for working with youth in that field — like the juvenile justice system — were "negative." "I needed to get out in front of these kids and be more proactive, and I thought the best way to serve was to get into education," he says.

Why did you decide to apply, and what do you think you can offer Unit 4 as its leader?

I grew up in Illinois and worked in Quincy, so I know Champaign is a good school district. They're very progressive, too, and I saw this is a great opportunity to get back to my home state and be a part of a good district. I've been out of that head superintendent role for about a decade now and feel an urge and interest in getting back into leading a district again, especially one with a positive reputation like Champaign.

How does your previous experience help prepare you for a move to a diverse district like Unit 4?

I've been the superintendent in a small school district and I understand the importance of being involved in a community and working with community leaders, agencies and advocates. I've also worked as an assistant superintendent in a school district of 19,500 students and I understand the complexities that come with a large population of students and working with numerous community stakeholders. I believe I offer a nice blend of experience with leadership in a large district and a smaller district.

What is one big issue facing the district? How do you plan to help resolve it?

I see two things we need to look at on this front. On the academic side, we need to look at achievement gaps in student scores and figure out what we can do to improve there, whether it's focusing more on reading and writing in the lower grades and math for older students or vice versa.

On the operations side, you have this huge bond issue that just passed and you need someone to manage and lead that project for several years. In my current job, I am in charge of managing a $114 million project, which involves the construction and renovation of an old high school and the building of two new elementary schools on green space. This was passed as a bond issue, as well, so I know all the work that's involved with that and can make sure we do these improvements right.

MIKE POPP

interim superintendent, Flossmoor schools; adjunct professor, Aurora University

Years in education: 29.

Did you know? As lawmakers have debated changes to the school funding formula, Popp has been part of lobbying efforts in Springfield, doing whatever he can to make sure his districts don't lose revenue from the state. "Every district faces concerns about what will happen with state finances," he says. "... I will bring those same efforts here because, like every district, Champaign can't afford to lose dollars."

Why did you originally decide to go into education?

I knew I was going to be a teacher back in elementary school, it was always just a matter of what I wanted to teach. In high school, I decided I wanted to teach English, so I knew going into my undergraduate career that would be my area of focus. I really determined it all very early in life, mostly because of some of the great teachers I had that brought my interest there.

English was a strong subject for me and I really liked my teacher in high school. The class opened so many doors for me as far as learning about the world through literature. As a young guy growing up in the south side of Chicago, I didn't get to see much of the world, but literature really opened that up for me. The language and the dialogue about the human experience, that's what helped me decide that's what I wanted to teach.

Why did you leave your last superintendent position in East Aurora before the end of your contract?

There was a political difference of opinion between myself and the school board. I was hired by one board and the members changed over, so there was a difference of educational philosophy and political differences. I looked for a new opportunity and want to be in a place where we're all focused on serving the kids.

What has made you stick with education for so many years?

There are so many times where you leave work at the end of the day and you know you're doing the right thing because you're excited to come back the next day. ... I recently ran a student advisory group in East Aurora at the high school. One day, I gave them homework and told them to reach out to a staff member or teacher and let them know they meant something to you. We all have a person like that in our lives.

On my last visit with the group, one girl came up to me and said "I didn't do my homework yet, but I'm doing it now." She handed me an envelope and in it was a note, letting me know I was an inspiration to her and to her classmates. Something like that will get an educator charged for years.