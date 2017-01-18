Area history, Jan. 18, 2017

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, the stage was set for the Knights of Pythias Metropolitan minstrels. The local Pythians were to make their debut Jan. 22 and 23 at the Theatre Belvoir in Champaign. Songs, dances and jokes would be part of the entertainment.

In 1967, with the current cold weather, Urbana Park District employees were at work creating ice rinks at Victory and Blair parks. If the weather held, the rinks would soon be ready for skating. The outlook for skating at Crystal Lake Park was thin. Because of high winds, dirt, sand and other debris had blown across the lake, and the ice surface looked more like a paved road than a rink.

In 2002, University of Illinois officials presented their plan for a 10 percent tuition increase the next fall, saying it was necessary because of state budget cuts. Even if the increase was approved, they said, it would cover only a quarter of the projected $43 million UI budget shortfall the next year.