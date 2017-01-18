Champaign man gets prison for Campustown attack

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Sedric Cooper is sentenced to two years and 10 months in jail by Judge Tom Difanis for his involvement in kicking a victim on Green Street on Sept. 25, 2016.

URBANA — A Champaign teen who admitted he took part in a brutal attack on a man in Campustown in September has been sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison.

Judge Tom Difanis, however, agreed to recommend Sedric Cooper, 18, of the 1200 block of Redwood Drive for the Department of Corrections boot camp program — a military-like setting of 120 days. Corrections officials decide who gets admitted.

"This was a flare-up of a mob that literally beat and kicked a totally defenseless individual," said Difanis, calling the offense "deterrable."

Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson had sought the maximum five-year prison term for Cooper, one of nine men charged with kicking Edwin McCraney, 22, of Champaign to unconsciousness in a parking lot in the 300 block of East Green Street early on Sept. 25.

"This all started over someone spilling a drink at a party. They easily could have killed him," said Larson.

The prosecutor called Cooper one of the many young people today who consider "any amount of disrespect equal to overwhelming violence."

He noted that Cooper was on probation for misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence at the time. Cooper also had juvenile adjudications for forgery, burglary and retail theft.

Cooper's attorney, Jim Dedman of Urbana, argued for probation, saying Cooper " is not beyond redemption in the community."

Dedman noted Cooper had served 56 days in jail before pleading guilty in early December and was let out on recognizance while waiting for sentencing. He has not been in any trouble since then, Dedman said.

Cooper apologized to the judge and said he had apologized to McCraney since his release.

The aggravated battery of McCraney prompted another man to pull a gun and allegedly shoot into the group of McCraney attackers. Four innocent bystanders were shot, one fatally.

Robbie Patton is awaiting trial for murder and aggravated battery with a firearm for that.