EIU looking to turn five academic majors into minors

CHARLESTON — Up to five academic majors at Eastern Illinois University could be eliminated this spring — but not because of the budget squeeze facing the university and the rest of Illinois higher education, EIU President David Glassman said Tuesday.

"EIU has been losing its share of enrollments for the last several years, and what we're trying to do is put in place a whole vitalization of the university that's going to correct that," he said. "The vitalization is all about increasing enrollment at EIU."

Glassman also told the university's faculty senate, in a nearly hourlong conversation, that he wanted to see enrollment rebound to 9,000 students from the current 7,500. And he said he wants EIU to become the state's top "regional" university.

The goal of the vitalization process, Glassman said, is to make the university more efficient.

"We'll still be teaching a discipline and still providing courses in that discipline, but the students wouldn't be able to take a major; the students would be able to take a minor, in that area," he said. "What the university is trying to do is become as efficient as we possibly can and to provide an environment that's conducive for students to come to EIU. That means having the right programs, the right services, the right living and learning communities."

The five majors under review are: bachelor's degrees in Africana studies, philosophy, adult and community education, and career and technical education, and a master's in special education.

"This is one piece of a much larger thing. It's not just to save money," he said. "I've said and I'll continue to say that we can't cut our way out of here. We can't just keep cutting excellence. We have to have targeted investments that are going to bring students to this campus."

Glassman said he wants to "reposition our university to be successful and viable and sustainable in the future."

Asked about his vision for EIU five years hence, Glassman said he wants enrollment to recover "as fast as we possibly can.

"I believe that that's hindered by Springfield. I believe that we are not going to be able to make that turn — and I don't want to put all the blame on Springfield but there's an issue there.

"With students leaving the state in record numbers and with other universities, including the U of I, clamoring for a larger student body, the competition for an ever-smaller population of high school graduates is really putting pressure on universities."

The biggest problem facing EIU and other regional state universities, he said, "is that families do not have a sense of trust in the state of Illinois right now to make a four-year commitment for their kids. They want to know that sure, you'll be here next year but will you be here in four years or things like that? Is this (budget) impasse going to go on for the next two years or is it going to go on for the next six years if the players don't change?"

The longer the impasse between the Democratic Legislature and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner drags on, Glassman said, "that will erode more and more confidence in the public and that won't be good."

In five years, Glassman said, he sees EIU with more adult learners through online education, more online graduate programs, more outreach to undergraduate students who can't come to the Charleston campus and more agreements with community colleges.

"I want to see students walking these quads in greater numbers, and enjoying their university experience," he said. "I want to work with Charleston to improve Lincoln Avenue and the gateway to our university, not only welcoming students to Eastern and to Charleston but in having the resources and environment in which students are interested in these days: more outdoor cafes and so on. We have to."

Finally, he said he wants EIU to continue to offer more individualized instruction and attention.

"We've already demonstrated we're the best among our peers at graduating underrepresented students," he said. "If we can't get them to come here, then we'll continue to face that challenge. I want to be the first-choice regional university in the state of Illinois."

A final decision about the future of the majors would go to the EIU board of trustees, probably at its April meeting.