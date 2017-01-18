The Health Reporter Is In: Jan. 18, 2017

Submit your health-related questions HERE and Deb Pressey will chase down an answer

This week, answers to two questions about Carle property taxes, charity care and Illinois’ hospital tax exemption law.

Q: Do they consider the “difference” between what they get in reimbursement from Medicaid and what the charge ”charity”? Taking away all of that “charity” how much can they show that they have donated to Champaign County over the past year?

A: When Carle makes reference to how much “charity care” it gives away, it’s referring strictly to the amount of reduced-cost or free care at cost, provided to income-eligible patients, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Hendricks-Kaufmann.

Where this all gets confusing is that Illinois’ hospital tax exemption law of 2012 dictates that for nonprofit hospitals to be exempt from paying property taxes, the sum total of certain qualifying services they perform must be worth at least as much as their taxes would cost them.

Among those services that count toward the requirement are charity care to needy patients, but there are other things that can be counted too. They include such things as costs of caring for Medicaid patients that aren’t reimbursed by the government, contributions made to community health clinics that serve the poor, support provided for programs and medical professionals that serve low-income and under-served patients and portions of medical research, education and training that benefits low-income patients.

For 2015, the most recent year for which this information is available, Carle met the property tax exemption requirement on just its charity care total alone with $30.6 million in charity care vs. a $9.8 million property tax liability.

“Illinois has specific requirements for what hospitals include in mandated charitable activity reporting each year. In addition to charity care, those requirements include unreimbursed Medicaid and community benefits like financial support to community organizations,” Hendricks-Kaufmann said. “So when we refer to charity care, we mean only the charity care amount. We have seen the need for care increase over the years, and in 2015 alone, Carle provided $30.6 million in free or discounted care to nearly 34,000 individuals, many of whom were treated on several occasions.”

As for seeing how much Carle and other nonprofit hospitals contribute in charitable services to their communities, that’s all documented in Community Benefit reports filed with the state Attorney General’s office every year.

Carle’s 2015 report lists $140.7 million in contributions that year. Part of that was unreimbursed Medicaid for Carle Foundation Hospital at $37.6 million, and another nearly $1.3 million at Carle Hoopeston Regional Heatlh Center.

The 2016 Community Benefit report will be submitted to the state June 30, Hendricks-Kaufmann said. Meanwhile, the 2015 report summary can be viewed here.

Q: For (Carle Foundation CEO Dr. James) Leonard: If Carle is so broke, why are there new, multi-million dollar expansions going on all over Champaign-Urbana? A monopoly is never broke. Carle can afford to pay taxes and should.

A: This response is from Hendricks-Kaufmann:

“First, it’s important to note that Carle does pay property tax on some facilities such as Carle Medical Supply and others, and that totaled $1.8 million in 2015. Most importantly, the need for space is driven by patients who need care. With a growing population that is aging and facing more chronic conditions, there’s a significant access-to-care issue, and Carle must have facilities for more doctors to provide that care. That is why as a not-for-profit institution, any revenue is invested back into appropriate resources to ensure people get the care they need, rather than returned to shareholders or owners. As with all non-profit hospitals in Illinois, instead of paying additional property taxes, Carle provides significant charity care services to patients in need.”