High School Confidential: Week 16

Image Gallery: News-Gazette high school correspondents » more Photo by: Holly Hart Many of our high school correspondents gathered at The News-Gazette in late August. Others came in later for studio portraits.

On Wednesdays throughout the school year, area students will fill us in on what's happening at their high schools:

ALAH

Doug Davis has been nominated Outstanding Teacher of History by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Davis teaches Broadcasting, U.S. History II and Current Events and also sponsors the National Honor Society. "He really cares about his students and hopes that they do the best they can," senior Regina Miller said.

— Mary Huffman

Arcola

Librarian Lynn Klopfleisch and English teacher Jennifer Chovanec host a special production for several English classes one Friday every month. This month, students participated in "genre tasting." Tables were set up throughout the library so students could get a "taste" of books touching on different genres. The month before, students had the opportunity to enjoy candy canes and hot chocolate while reading by a virtual fireplace.

— Claire Miller

Armstrong

Game club held an Extra Life event to support the Children's Miracle Network hospitals. More than 20 students and staff spent 24 hours playing all sorts of games — video, board, sport — to raise money. Steven Dunlavey, sponsor of Game Club, said more than $700 was raised. Information about the next event can be found at extra-life.org (seach for Armstrong Game Club).

— Holley Hambleton

Bement

The student council's blood drive was highlighted by an impressive turnout from students and the community alike.

— Zac Wright

Bismarck-Henning

On Thursday, Jill Burkouski's Art 1 students — including Allie Dawson (right) — visited the Heritage Health Senior Home in Hoopeston. The art class recently learned how to watercolor paint. While there, they taught the residents to watercolor paint.

— Jeanna Russell

Champaign Central

Eighth-graders from three middle schools — Edison, Franklin, Jefferson — got a look inside the high school as part of Tuesday's Future Freshman Night. "As Central is a much larger building than middle school students are used to, we do hear about that difference," Central Principal Joe Williams said. "However, for the most part, students seem excited about moving to high school and hearing more about it."

Centennial

Four Centennial students received the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Living the Dream Scholarship — from left, Aryssa Harris, Antanaya Howard, Baliee Bui and Veronica Peyton.

— Aryssa Harris

Chrisman

For the first time, Chrisman schools are going live through Twitter with the account run by administrators. The account posts a variety of school news — ranging from game scores to winter cancellations to updates on school events — in an effort to be more connected with the student body and parents. Follow the account @chrisman_hs.

— Briar Napier

Cerro Gordo

The entrepreneurship class opened its coffee shop/student lounge on Friday. Students have been working on the project since September. The shop, located on the bottom level of the high school, opens to students at 7:40 a.m. weekdays.

— Emma Tuttle

DeLand-Weldon

Homecoming is Saturday with a 'Around The World' theme. The grand march starts at 7 p.m. and the dance ends at 10.

— Erika Smith

Fisher

History teacher Bob Lindsay is showing the inauguration in his classroom on Friday . Also, the school is raising money for his daughter, RaeAnne. She is a wheelchair-bound Fisher High and UI graduate who needs a new van to ensure her transportation and independence. There will be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle at the boys' basketball game on Jan. 27.

— Hannah Hires

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

On Saturday, the GCMS dance team participated in the Clinton Dance competition. One of the senior captains, Taylor Engel, also competed as a soloist. She was awarded the Rising Star Award.

— Jessalyn Davis

Heritage

Auditions were held for the spring musical, "Give My Regards to Broadway." This will be the last play for senior Abigail Stites. "Being part of a play, especially a musical, is great because it's just a large supportive family," Stites said. The performances will be March 10-12 at the high School.

— Sofie Schwink

Judah Christian

Drama class has started work on the spring musical — "Bye Bye Birdie!" — which is being directed by drama teacher Dawn McDaniels. The lead roles of Rosie and Albert are being played by seniors Madelyn Peters and Sam Conway. The class is currently learning "The Telephone Hour," a main song in the show. "We are all so excited to be a part of this classic musical and to learn from Mrs. McDaniels," Conway said.

— Allison Conway

Mahomet-Seymour

The Mahomet-Seymour Retro Yearbook won several awards for its 2015-2016 edition in the Illinois Journalism Education Association contest. Among them: second place for Best Sports Coverage and Best Layout and Design and third place for Best Coverage of the Year, Best Theme Development, Best Graphics, Best Divider Pages and Best Copy Writing

— Maddy Gates

Monticello

Lifesavers is hosting a Freshman Fun Night at 6 p.m. Friday with students participating in games such as scooter races, dodge ball and a scavenger hunt. Lifesavers is a club that promotes students to be drug and alcohol free throughout high school. It also teaches members to be peer counselors for other teens.

— Jarron Roy

Oakwood

Alexis Musson was named to the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association All-State team, making her the second student from Oakwood High School to receive this award. Junior Cameron Wise was named K-Rock's Player of the Game on Thursday, and senior Brandon Rowe signed with Parkland College to play golf. Also, Annie Machin, Michael Kline, Jarrett Divan, Delaney Turner, Justin Davis and Evan Young are filming the county basketball tournament games.

— Brooke Mercer

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

A new club — GIVE (Get Involved, Value Everyone) — met for the first time last week, drawing 15 students. Sponsored by new Spanish teacher Carmen Schwenk, the group has plans to volunteer at food pantries and animal shelters as well as start a school garden, produce locker signs for students and select a teacher of the month. Senior Laura Navarette said, "Our main goal is to spread positivity throughout the school and community and help however we can."

— Elisabeth Miller

Rantoul

Former student Jabril Donald, who died Jan. 8, was honored at Friday's basketball game against PBL. Basketball players and students wore T-shirts reading "#PlayForJabril" as the Eagles went on to win, 66-53.

—Natalie Vaughan

Salt Fork

The current Class Cup standings show the freshmen in first place with 125 points, followed by the seniors (103), sophomores (91) and juniors (66). The competition weighs categories like grade-point average, attendance and disciplinary reports throughout the school year. The winning class gets its name engraved on the cup.

— Dawson LaBaw

Schlarman

The Schlarman Film Club recently toured Danville Area Community College's TV show set, taking in a live broadcast from the studio and the control room.

— Mathias Miles

St. Joseph-Ogden

On Thursday, SJ-O held a pizza lunch for students who had either perfect attendance or missed fewer than one day in the first semester. A total of 190 students made the list and received an invite. During the lunch, prizes were handed out to the students.

— Zea Maroon

St. Thomas More

Rehearsals have started for the school's spring musical, "Starmites." Chloe White and Robbie Darr co-star in this action-packed, space- and comic-book themed musical.

— Emily Roth

Tuscola

Key Club is selling Yuda Bands — bracelets made in Guatemala that go for $7 each — in the hallways and at sporting event through Jan. 28. The goal is to sell 425 to fund a year of schooling for Moreblessing Misi, a 17-year-old girl from Zimbabwe. The club hopes to skype with Misi in the coming weeks.

— Ashley Mattingly

Uni High

Upperclassmen are excited to be taking UI classes through concurrent enrollment starting Tuesday. Senior Emily Gibson will take General Chemistry "because I'm going to need to take that class when I get to college so I want to get it out of the way now." Also, students on Tuesday kicked off Spirit Week with pajama day. "Spirit Week is kind of fun because you kind of talk to more people and be more social," freshman Henry Moore said. The week ends with Friday's assembly. Last year's highlight: senior Andrew Stelzer dressed in blue on one half and orange on the other. "He went all out every day, which was pretty cool," freshman Ethan Muchnik said. Pictured at Tuesday's Pajama Day: John Harden, Molly Newman-Johnson, Clara Pokorny.

— Sankhya Hirani

Unity

Starting Friday, the school will be hosting a track clinic. Keynote speakers include Alonzo Nelson, who is the coach and husband of two-time Olympic gold medalist Dawn Harper Nelson, and Jeff Bovee, head track coach at Illinois State. "This is our third year hosting the central Illinois coaching clinic; we try to bring Olympic athletes as well as successful high school coaches to this two-day clinic to help grow the sport of track and field," Unity track coach Tim Gateley said.

— Leah Gateley

Urbana

This year, the drama department will be doing the musical "Sweeney Todd." "I'm very excited to do the show, but it's a very tough number," said Jackson Smart, a four-year drama participant and president of theater at Urbana. "It'll take everyone some time to get everything down, but we'll pull through like always." Tim Broeker, head director of theater, said he always looks forward to giving the audience a great experience and has high expectations this spring.

— Shelbert Nance