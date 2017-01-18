Man gets 10 years for weapons conviction

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Kenneth B. Williams

URBANA — A former Champaign man whose family said he was obsessed with protecting them after his younger brother was murdered has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a weapons-related conviction.

In December, a Champaign County jury found Kenneth B. Williams, 31, guilty of being an armed habitual criminal after hearing that on May 5, 2015, he had a loaded handgun under the seat of his vehicle.

Williams, who represented himself at trial, was also convicted of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition for having bullets in his pants pocket.

Williams will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence but was given credit for 524 days already served.

"This case shows the ripple effect of gun violence in our community and society," said Judge Tom Difanis, who was clearly moved by the emotional testimony of Williams' mother and three of his sisters.

"He's messed up mentally. He done lost his mind," Darlene Dobynes Ferris said of her son in the wake of the murder of his brother, Arsenio Carter. "My son is different. The whole family is messed up, especially me." Carter, 27, was shot to death on April 10, 2015, as he sat in a car near Fourth and Beardsley. David Beverly, 29, of Champaign, is now serving a 75-year sentence for Carter's murder.

Williams told the jury in December that the gun he had in the spring of 2015 belonged to his wife and that she carried it for protection. He admitted he had bought the ammunition for that gun which was found in his pocket.

It was found in his vehicle when he pulled into the apartment complex in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard in Champaign where they were living.

Because of two prior convictions for drug offenses and two prior convictions for unlawful possession of a weapon, all of which happened between 2004 and 2011, Williams was charged and convicted as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony for which penalties range from six to 30 years in prison.

He also has another pending armed habitual criminal case pending that stemmed from an April 2016 shooting in the 1600 block of Hedge Road, Champaign. Prosecutors believe that Williams was firing in the direction of a man who was present when Beverly murdered his younger brother. Williams is currently represented by Assistant Public Defender George Vargas in that case. He is set to be back in court on that case March 21.

Williams' mother and his three sisters all testified that after Carter's death, Williams felt obligated to protect them and their children. They called him the family's father figure and acknowledged they did not know how to convince him that Carter's death was not his fault nor did they know how to help him deal with his grief over the loss of Carter.

Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar sought a 20-year sentence for Williams and, to help persuade the judge, presented evidence of Williams' involvement in a fight at the jail that occurred Sept. 7.

Correctional officer Clayton Goodwin and Sgt. Joshua Sapp both testified that Williams was one of four men who attacked another inmate who had just arrived that night.

Reading from his report, Sapp said Williams admitted being involved and said, "You can't expect to put fresh meat in the lion's den and not expect us to eat."

On cross-examination by Williams, Sapp said he had not had to discipline Williams for other incidents while in jail and was aware that Williams was also grieving over the death of one of his triplet daughters, who died at birth.

Lozar agreed that the Williams family was sincere in its grief and in its fear of retaliatory violence but argued that Williams arming himself was still illegal.

"There were other options than deciding to arm himself," Lozar argued. "This mentality has to stop."

Williams told the judge he just wanted to be with his family and didn't know what a fair sentence was for his crime.

"I know society has to have something. I just ask that I have some time to be there with my girls," he said.

Difanis wondered if the many sentences he has doled out to young men with guns are having any deterrent effect. He said he had no doubt that Williams was only trying to protect his family by arming himself and that Williams was an asset to them, having gotten an education and been employed.

"That doesn't make it any less illegal," the judge said. "It's an explanation."