Obama: Commutations for 3 area men

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three area men are among the 209 people nationwide who were granted commutations, or shorter prison sentences, on Tuesday by President Obama.

Obama has commuted the sentences of 1,385 individuals – the most grants of commutation issued by any President in this nation’s history, according to Neil Eggleston, counsel to the President.

The three area men who were granted commutations Tuesday are:

— Clemith L. McCray of Champaign.

Offense: Distribution of cocaine base (crack) (two counts); Central District of Illinois.

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (February 10, 2005).

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 210 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

McCray is being held at a federal prison in Ashland, Ky.

— Jessie Traylor of Paxton.

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; use of a telephone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Central District of Illinois.

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (Jan. 8, 2010).

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Traylor is being helf at a federal prison in Yazoo City, Miss.

— Christopher Webster of Clinton.

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); Central District of Illinois.

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 23, 2010).

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on Jan. 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Webster also is being held at a federal prison in Yazoo City, Miss.