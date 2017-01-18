Rauner talking to 'superstar' candidates for UI Board of Trustees

Gov. Bruce Rauner says there is potential for "superstar" talent to join the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

The Republican governor is tasked with filling the seats for three trustee terms that expired this month. Rauner said he is interviewing a number of high-caliber candidates.

"If we could land one or two of the individuals we are talking with, it would be national or international headlines," Rauner said while on a visit to Champaign's Franklin Middle School on Wednesday. He indicated the candidates care about the UI and already have connections to the school.

Rauner wouldn't say whether he is considering re-appointing Republican Karen Hasara or Democrat Patricia Brown-Holmes, who each had an expired term. Nor would the governor provide a timeline for the appointments, but he said he wants to make them soon.

Trustee Ricardo Estrada is not seeking a second term.

The Board of Trustees will meet at 8 a.m. Thurdsay in Chicago.