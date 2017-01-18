Rauner talking to 'superstar' candidates for UI Board of Trustees
Gov. Bruce Rauner says there is potential for "superstar" talent to join the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.
The Republican governor is tasked with filling the seats for three trustee terms that expired this month. Rauner said he is interviewing a number of high-caliber candidates.
"If we could land one or two of the individuals we are talking with, it would be national or international headlines," Rauner said while on a visit to Champaign's Franklin Middle School on Wednesday. He indicated the candidates care about the UI and already have connections to the school.
- Hear more from Gov. Rauner
Rauner wouldn't say whether he is considering re-appointing Republican Karen Hasara or Democrat Patricia Brown-Holmes, who each had an expired term. Nor would the governor provide a timeline for the appointments, but he said he wants to make them soon.
Trustee Ricardo Estrada is not seeking a second term.
The Board of Trustees will meet at 8 a.m. Thurdsay in Chicago.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.