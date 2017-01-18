Saved by the polls? Social Security worker thinks so

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette David Hall, 42, of Tolono stands in front of the Social Security Administration office in Champaign, where last summer he was suspended without pay for refusing to watch a workplace-diversity video about the LGBT community. He said he believes President-elect Donald Trump's win in November is partly why no further punishment has followed that suspension.

CHAMPAIGN — A Social Security Administration employee who feared for his job after refusing in June to watch a required workplace-diversity video about the LGBT community has not been disciplined any further and thinks the outcome of the presidential election may have played a part in that.

David Hall, 42, of Tolono said he believes President-elect Donald Trump's win in November is partly why no punishment followed a two-day August suspension without pay for his continued refusal to watch the video, which he believes violates his religious beliefs.

"I really think that the election gave them pause," said Hall, who told The News-Gazette last summer that he fully expected discipline against him to progress — to a second, longer suspension and possibly the loss of his job.

But for weeks following his suspension, he said he heard nothing from any supervisor. He eventually asked his boss about the status of the situation, he said Tuesday, and was told no further discipline was planned.

Since then, Hall said, another agency employee in Iowa became aware of him through media coverage and contacted him, saying he had also refused to watch the video.

But, as Hall understands it, that employee's bosses didn't indicate the video was mandatory and didn't discipline him at all.

Hall said he told his supervisor he was aware that the out-of-state employee was treated differently. He believes that may be another reason why discipline didn't progress.

Social Security Administration officials have declined comment, saying they don't discuss specific personnel matters.

In an email from the agency in September in response to questions from The News-Gazette, the press office stated that "in support of an inclusive work environment, as well as exemplary customer service, the Social Security Administration recently announced a diversity and inclusion training on the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community to our employees. This mandatory video training reminds our employees of their responsibility, as representatives of the agency, to provide the highest levels of service to our customers. The training includes a brief session on tips for increasing cultural awareness in a diverse and inclusive environment."

Hall said he is a Christian and believes the Bible teaches that homosexuality is a sin, so he refused to watch the 17-minute video. His supervisor gave him direct orders to do so — first on June 2, then again on June 24. Hall refused and asked his supervisors for a religious accommodation to abstain from the training, which was denied.

An official reprimand was placed in his file, he said, and he was suspended without pay for two days.

If the agency pursues further discipline, Hall said he is still prepared to go as far as losing his job for his religious beliefs.

And although Hall said he doesn't agree with everything Trump has said or done, he believes the outcome of the election helps his chances to avoid further punishment.

"I really believe that," he said, adding that those in the federal government wanting to make the video mandatory would have felt emboldened if Hillary Clinton had won in November.

"I don't consider myself any better or greater than anyone else," he said. "I'm just trying to do what I think God wants me to do."