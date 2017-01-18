Sex charges dismissed after victims cannot be located

URBANA — A Champaign County prosecutor dismissed felony sex charges Tuesday against a local man accused of molesting three girls who were in his care.

Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark said none of the three alleged victims of Dale A. Jones, 60, who listed addresses on Pfeffer Road in Urbana and Kimberly Drive in Champaign, could be located as she tried to prepare for a trial tentatively set to begin Jan. 23.

Two of the alleged victims were under the age of 13 and their mother could not be found either, Clark said. She said other family members reported she had left the state.

The third girl is a teenager who brought the allegations to the attention of a high school counselor, a mandated reporter, in the fall.

Jones was arrested in late September and remained in the county jail until Tuesday, when Clark alerted Judge Heidi Ladd that she could not find her witnesses and asked that the charges be dismissed.

Jones had been charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The charges alleged activity that occurred with three different girls between 2002 and 2012 at different homes in Champaign and Urbana and while Jones was alone with each. The girls knew each other, Champaign County sheriff's investigators learned.

Jones, a family friend of the alleged victims, had denied the allegations.

He was represented by Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones.