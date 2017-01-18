Small aircraft accident reported at Willard Airport

A helicopter on a training flight crashed while trying to land at Willard Airport, according to a University of Illinois spokeswoman.

Emergency crews responded to Willard Airport in Savoy for an accident involving a small aircraft around 1:30 p.m.

Spokeswoman Robin Kaler said it appears that the helicopter tried to touch down and ran into trouble.

The two people on board were being evaluated and "it doesn't appear that they were injured," she said.

Airport executive director Gene Cossey said the aircraft is on its side, but there are no flames. Cossey said both occupants of the aircraft are getting medical attention and appear to be OK.



Cossey did not have other details on the accident but said it does not appear to be "catastrophic."

Airport officials plan a briefing soon.



This story will be updated.