Teacher of the Week: Aubrey Ritter

Photo by: Pyper Siddall, 5, one of Ritter's students Aubrey Ritter reads with kindergartner Rainey Garza, 5, on Friday at Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton.

This week: Meet Aubrey Ritter, a teacher at Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton. She started out teaching second-graders, then found her niche teaching kindergarten, which she has done the last five years.

"Everyone should spend a day with a group of 5-year-olds!" Ritter said, adding she loves to watch them grow throughout the year. "They are so innocent, sweet, fun, silly, complementary and eager to learn."

One of my favorite teachers growing up was ... Miss Morgan. She was my second-grade teacher at Catlin Elementary School. She inspired me to make sure that my students are always having fun and that they know they are loved. I will never forget how loved I felt when I was in her class.

Favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention: I use the Whole Brain Teaching Model in my classroom. It is a bit silly but works extremely well.

Three items I have on my desk: Lesson planner, sticky notes and stickers. You would be surprised by the power a sticker has over a child.

Teaching supply I can't live without ... pencils. We go through SO many pencils.

Funniest question a student ever asked: There have been so many over the past six years. In the middle of a lesson on story elements, a sweet little boy raised his hand. I thought he was going to ask a question or comment on something we were discussing. Instead, with the most serious look on his face he said "Mrs. Ritter, do you have a razor? I really need to start shaving my mustache." He was 5 and most definitely did not have a single hair on his lip! It took me a minute to regroup from that one.

Favorite pastime (other than grading, of course): Playing with my two sons.

What's your early-morning routine look like? Chaotic! I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old. I am lucky to get out of the house most days.

Longest you've spent on one lesson plan: I'm always reflecting and tweaking my lesson plans.

Topic/subject I enjoy teaching the most: I love teaching reading. I'm actually about to start my master's for a reading specialist program.

The person I text the most is ... my mom.

Relaxing summer activity I miss the most: Morning walks to the park with my sons.

My favorite school lunch as a student and now: Rectangle pizza from my childhood. We still have it at school now.

What's your classroom pet peeve? A messy room, which feels constant in kindergarten. I try to remind myself it's a sign that we are busy learning.

The best day of the week: Monday. There is something exciting about a new week and getting 17 hugs from your students.

One item on my bucket list: A family vacation to Disney World.

If I weren't a teacher, I would be ... a nutritionist. I am extremely interested in the effect that food has on our health.