Tom Kacich: Bill aims to 'level the playing field' for political parties

More than 500 pieces of legislation have already been submitted in the 100th Illinois General Assembly, but one of the more intriguing ones, sure to upset both Republicans and Democrats, proposes to "level the playing field" for independent candidates and new political parties in Illinois.

The bill (Senate Bill 63) would eliminate the current requirement that independent and new-party candidates collect thousands more signatures on their nominating petitions than Democratic and Republican candidates, said sponsor Sen. Kyle McCarter, R-Lebanon.

It would benefit candidates like David Gill of Bloomington, who tried to run last year as an independent in the 13th Congressional District, but couldn't meet the requirement that he collect 10,754 signatures while the two major party candidates needed fewer than 750.

"I think with the way we've seen the obvious strength of the political establishment in Illinois — this is both parties — I think it would be prudent to make it the same level of signatures," McCarter said. "Take my (Senate) district as an example. It's a thousand signatures if you're a Republican or Democrat. It's 3,619 if you're a new party, more than three times."

The established parties, he said, "have a built-in advantage over any new candidate."

McCarter said he heard from constituents last year who said they weren't happy with either the Democratic or Republican candidates.

"And they said, 'Let's get somebody on the ballot,' and they looked at (the requirement), and they said, 'How am I going to do that?'" recounted McCarter. "It's difficult for any new candidate to get signatures, first of all, but then to have to get three and a half times as many? That's not just."

McCarter said he doesn't know how his Senate colleagues will react to the bill.

"I'd love to see how they argue against it. I can't wait to hear what the reasons are to be against this," he said. "Fair is fair. Why would they build this threshold so much higher unless they wanted to protect themselves?"

In the past, supporters of the higher signature requirement argued that it was needed to avoid cluttering the ballot with the names of fringe candidates who had little support.

"We'd know that by the end of the election. You can accuse someone of being crazy or outlandish, but they may be simply standing up for what the people want," he said. "Remember all the people who said that Donald Trump will never be president, who guaranteed on their mother's grave that he'd never be president? Well, he's president."

McCarter, who challenged U.S. Rep. John Shimkus in the 15th Congressional District Republican primary last year, said he didn't want the legislation to be viewed "as if I'm looking for an option, because I'm not. This came to me from a constituent who said he didn't think the law was fair, and I agreed with him."

Republicans own it

After four years under a Democratic president, including two years when Democrats also controlled the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis said he's eager to show Americans what a Republican-controlled government can do.

"I'm excited to have unified Republican government. I think we can address some of the major issues, like making health care more affordable and accessible," the Taylorville Republican said. "I think we can address our broken tax code. We always talk about having a fairer, flatter, simpler tax code, and now we've got a chance to actually make it into a reality."

No longer will Republicans be able to simply toss barbs at the Democratic president or complain about the Democratic Senate. It's their government, he acknowledged.

"I think there will be a lot of pressure on many Republicans I serve with to actually have to vote 'yes' on many issues, instead of just talking about what they want. We're going to have to actually come together as a team and come up with a plan that is acceptable to everyone," he said.

"I've always said that the easiest vote I can ever cast in Washington is 'no' because you can always find something wrong with a bill. But the toughest vote is a 'yes' when you know a bill isn't perfect," Davis said. "But you fix much of the issue with an 80 percent success rate. And my philosophy was always to fix the other 20 percent that's missing later."

The heat is on Republicans to produce, Davis said.

"Not only do we have unified government, we've got a president in our own party who is not shy about criticizing Congress. We've got to make some tough decisions, and I think the American people have demanded that we make those tough decisions," said Davis, who is beginning his third term in the House. "I don't know what the next year's going to look like, but I sure hope we can come together as the House, Senate and executive branch and really put through some major policy changes that I think the American people are demanding from us."

Inauguration festivities

Davis said that having friends on the Democratic side of the aisle pays off when it comes to scoring inauguration tickets.

He was able to come up with more than 300 for constituents from the 13th Congressional District who will attend the festivities this weekend. His allotment as a congressman was fewer than 200, he said.

"Four years ago (for the second Obama inauguration), I had extra tickets, and I gave them out to friends of mine, Democrats that I met through the orientation, and others in the state who I know. And relationships that I've developed over the last four years have given us a lot of extra tickets to be able to meet the demand from my district.

"Some of them will just walk up on the floor and say, 'Here's some extra tickets.' I think it shows that we've been able to establish friendships and working relationships with many on the other side of the aisle."

Davis said his long inaugural weekend will include distributing tickets at his office on Thursday, the 2017 Inaugural Heartland Ball Thursday night (put on by the Illinois and Ohio, Missouri and Wisconsin state societies), the inauguration ceremony and parade Friday and more balls Friday night.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears on Wednesdays and Sundays. He can be reached at 351-5221 or at kacich@news-gazette.com.