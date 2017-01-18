Top of the Morning, Jan. 18, 2017

Photo by: The News-Gazette Pyper Siddall

We regularly publish reader-submitted photos in the paper and at this website.

But almost never from 5-year-olds.

Pyper Siddall is a talented kindergartner at Paxton's Clara Peterson Elementary School. She's responsible for the photograph that accompanies today's "Teacher of the Week" feature.

"She's very responsible and mature for her age," said Pyper's teacher and this week's honoree, Aubrey Ritter. "She's not reserved at all — in a good way."

"Teacher of the Week" runs Wednesdays and has gained a following. We solicit nominations via Twitter (@nicole_lafond) and include photographs of each educator when they were in school. Sometimes, like this week, we ask a student to photograph the teacher in action.

Like many of her students, Pyper didn't need instructions when Ritter handed her the cellphone.

"Not at all," Ritter said. "Most of the kids know more about an iPhone than I do."

Pyper said she wants to be a teacher when she grows up.

As for her favorite part of school?

"Recess," she said.