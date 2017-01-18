UI plan: 93,646 students by 2021

Other Related Content Rauner talking to 'superstar' candidates for UI Board of Trustees

URBANA — The University of Illinois system would expand its enrollment by 15 percent over the next five years under a plan to be outlined to trustees Thursday.

The goals would vary by campus but overall enrollment would rise to more than 93,600 students, up from about 81,000 this year — including 6,300 more for the Urbana campus, mostly at the graduate level, according to UI figures.

In materials prepared for the announcement, UI President Tim Killeen said the plan would expand academic programs and strengthen opportunities for Illinois students and underrepresented minorities.

Illinois residents now make up about 80 percent of on-campus undergraduate enrollment at the Chicago, Springfield and Urbana-Champaign campuses combined, the UI said. About a quarter of all undergraduates are African-American and Latino students.

Under the five-year plan, enrollment would grow by more than 12,100 students, from 81,499 last fall to 93,646 in the fall of 2021. Total UI enrollment has hit record highs in each of the last two years, growing by nearly 12,700 students since fall 2006.

Killeen had asked each campus to develop its own growth plan in 2015, built on their individual strengths and designed to ensure adequate funding to protect academic quality.

In Urbana-Champaign, enrollment is projected to increase by 6,304 students over the next five years, from the current 46,951 to 53,255.

Its freshman class is already one of the nation’s largest, so enrollment would grow in graduate and professional programs, with an emphasis on online programs such as the new iMBA program.

New graduate programs would be tailored to campus strengths — a master’s degree in computer science in data science, an online master’s degree in accountancy, a master of science in library and information science, an expanded master of science in information management, and a new medical degree from the anticipated 2018 opening of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine.

In Chicago, enrollment would increase by 4,785 students over five years, from 29,120 to 33,905, with more than 90 percent of growth in undergraduate programs. Recruiting efforts will be ramped up to raise enrollment to capacity in existing undergraduate programs, as well as at the graduate and professional levels, according to the UI.

Chicago also would expand 18 undergraduate programs and create five new ones, most centered on its focus on health-care education. They would include integrated health studies, nutrition and wellness, integrated health sciences, and disability and human development, as well as a new program in data science.

In Springfield, enrollment would rise by 1,058 students by the fall of 2021, from 5,428 to 6,486. The university plans to add four new bachelor’s degree programs — in biochemistry, exercise science, public administration, and public policy — along with a pre-nursing curriculum and graduate certificate programs in educational technology and higher education online pedagogy.

Springfield also plans to expand its longstanding online offerings and ramp up on-campus student recruiting, with an emphasis on downstate Illinois and the Metro-East area.

Killeen said expanding opportunities in the UI system will help stem a migration of Illinois students to universities in other states.

In 2015, 45 percent of Illinois high school graduates who enrolled at four-year colleges and universities went out of state, up from 29 percent in 2002.

The Illinois Board of Higher Education estimates that eliminating this net loss of approximately 16,000 students would result in more than $215 million in additional tuition and fees revenue to Illinois public universities. Students who attend college in a different state are less likely to return and build their families and careers in Illinois, the IBHE notes.