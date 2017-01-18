University of Illinois trustee Estrada leaving board

Photo by: The News-Gazette Ricardo Estrada

URBANA — A University of Illinois trustee appointed to the board after serving on the state commission that investigated the 2009 UI admissions scandal won't be serving a second term.

Ricardo Estrada, appointed as a UI trustee in 2011, said he informed Gov. Bruce Rauner in late 2016 that he didn't plan to seek a second term when his expired this month.

"Six years is a long time," plus several months on the commission before that, Estrada said Tuesday. "I do believe that certain parts of the board should be new every term. I think they need new energy, new ideas."

He also wants to make time for other interests, including his recent appointment to the board for Cook County Hospital and Health System.

Rauner has made no announcements about Estrada's replacement, or whether he plans to reappoint Republican Karen Hasara, a former Springfield mayor, or Democrat Patricia Brown-Holmes of Chicago, a former judge and assistant federal prosecutor. Their terms expired this month as well.

Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly said Tuesday the appointments would be announced "shortly."

UI spokesman Tom Hardy noted that the appointments have "gone right up to the 11th hour" in the past.

Hasara and Brown-Holmes could not be reached for comment Tuesday. It's unclear whether they will be at Thursday's board meeting in Chicago, where trustees will vote on a proposed tuition freeze and elect new officers, among other issues.

Estrada planned to attend a board dinner this evening but will not be at Thursday's meeting.

In the summer of 2009, Estrada was named to the Illinois Admissions Review Commission, led by former Judge Abner Mikva. Its investigation, prompted by media reports of UI admissions abuses, found that scores of politically connected students over five years were admitted to the UI over more qualified applicants, under pressure from trustees, legislators and others. The UI kept a "Category I" list to track applicants with powerful backers.

The commission suggested reforms to protect the integrity of admissions and make the process transparent, and also recommended that the entire Board of Trustees be replaced.

Estrada — who has had a long social services career and is now president and CEO of Metropolitan Family Services in Chicago — was later appointed to the UI board by former Gov. Pat Quinn. "Early on, the (university) administration saw me as kind of the 'Mikva guy.' They were kind of careful around me, because they probably knew I read a lot more emails than other trustees at the time," Estrada said.

He said only a few administrators were involved in the admissions scandal, but "it skewed my perspective because I really didn't know the university then. I'm glad to say after these six years I'm no longer worried about that. I have full confidence that it wouldn't happen, not with this board at least. Every one of these people ... integrity is the thing, their first priority."

The past six years have brought other controversies that led to the resignations of former President Michael Hogan and former Chancellor Phyllis Wise. Estrada praised the "steady" leadership of both current board Chairman Ed McMillan and former Chairman Chris Kennedy for shepherding the university through those difficult times.

"We have put most of those challenges behind us, except one that is out of our control, the state budget," he said.

Asked if he was surprised that the UI wound up with another email scandal in 2015, which led to Wise's resignation, Estrada pointed to similar controversies in Chicago and on the national scene.

"I just think that ... sometimes the lines are blurry and good people make honest mistakes," he said. "She's such a brilliant woman. The medical school that she championed is going to be a phenomenal success for this university."

Estrada, who grew up near the UI-Chicago campus and received a master's of business administration degree from that campus in 1997, called his time on the board a "huge honor."

Estrada said the high points of his tenure weren't always the things that made headlines, such as groundbreaking UI research, the possibilities offered by the new Blue Waters supercomputer, health researchers' work on sickle-cell anemia and the possibility of a cure for diabetes at the UI Chicago in the next few years. He cited the UI's efforts to increase enrollment of minority and rural students and support high schools in those areas "so kids can compete with more affluent suburban and big city kids." And he praised the UI's hire of its first African-American football coach and chancellor, both with "stellar credentials."

Going forward, he said, "I certainly hope that we continue our efforts to advocate not only for a budget but all things related to the university. It's far too important of an institution of this state to be in the perilous position that it is in now," he said.

The UI shouldn't "take the pedal off the accelerator when it comes to bringing in the most needy kids, whether it's the low-income farmers' children downstate or the inner-city kids," he added. "We have to continue to give these people an opportunity."