UPDATE: No one hurt in helicopter crash at Willard Airport

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Emergency personnel respond to a helicopter crash at Willard Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

SAVOY — A small helicopter crashed during training maneuvers early Wednesday afternoon at Willard Airport but no one was seriously injured, an airport official said.

Emergency crews responded shortly after the accident, which occurred at 1:38 p.m.

The two-person helicopter was doing air-traffic patterns for training when it hit the ground and flipped over, said airport Executive Director Gene Cossey.

"Basically they were doing different training maneuvers and they hit the ground a little harder than they usually do," he said.

The aircraft ended up on its side and was seriously damaged, "but both the student pilot and instructor pilot are OK," Cossey said around 2 p.m. He said both occupants received medical attention at the scene but didn't appear to be seriously injured. They were not taken to the hospital, according to UI police spokesman Pat Wade.

The accident occurred on Runway 32 left, which runs from southeast to northwest , closer to the hangars and airport tower than the main terminal building at Willard, authorities said.

It was a quarter of a mile away from any airport buildings, Cossey said.

The helicopter was owned by a private training company, and neither the student nor the instructor are affiliated with the UI, Cossey said.

He declined to release the name of the company or the pilots until he is in contact with the business, which provides helicopter training to local pilots.

"We're kind of in cleanup mode right now," Cossey said.

This story will be updated.