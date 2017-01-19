11 job offers pulled in first year of UI background checks

Other Related Content UI report on new background-check policy

CHICAGO — An expanded background-checks policy at the University of Illinois prompted the school to withdraw 11 job offers across its three campuses over the past year — just 0.01 percent of the total checks conducted, according to the data.

Only one of those was for a potential faculty member; the rest were civil service or other positions, the UI says.

The UI has conducted background checks for years for sensitive positions where employees handle money, work at a hospital or deal with young children.

The expanded policy approved by the board in 2015 — after strong faculty opposition — covers all new employees for the first time. But the background checks are only done after a job offer has been made and accepted, not for every applicant.

The university conducted a total of 11,815 background checks from Nov. 1, 2015, when the new policy took effect, through Oct. 31, 2016, including 4,328 at the Urbana campus. The UI had about 80,000 job applicants in that period.

Of the 11 turned down because of past criminal activity, nine were in Chicago and two at the Urbana campus.

Trustees were encouraged by the low numbers presented at a board committee meeting Wednesday.

"That's a small fraction of how many we hire," Trustee Patrick Fitzgerald said.

Among the cases were applicants who would have had contact with children in their jobs and had been convicted of child endangerment or weapons charges, Fitzgerald said.

"We're talking about nontrivial issues," he said.

The checks cost about $456,500 ($177,468 at the Urbana campus), with the average ranging from $25 for employees at the UI system level to $41 at Urbana.

Jami Painter, assistant vice president for human relations, said some positions require a more extensive check. The university's vendor, The General Information Services of Chapin, S.C., goes back seven years, so checking out a candidate who has moved in that period, or resides outside Illinois, will cost more, she said. For example, the Illinois State Police charges the UI $16, but the state of New York charges $65.

The Urbana and Chicago campuses tend to do more national searches, which are more costly, Painter said.

Trustee Jill Smart said taxpayers might see the nearly $500,000 price tag as too high for a system that caught only a few cases, but she and Fitzgerald said missing just one would be even more costly.

"You will spend $500,000 in a nanosecond in a crisis if we failed to do this," Fitzgerald said.

"This is an insurance policy, for the safety of our students," Smart said.

The initial concern about the policy was that it would discourage people with minor offenses in their past from applying or bog down the hiring system.

Painter said the average turnaround time for a check was three days, though some took longer.

The UI did see a 2 percent drop in the number of job applicants overall, but Painter blamed that mostly on the state budget crisis, as fewer jobs were available.

"We have not found there has really been any kind of adverse impact on our recruitment or time taken to fill positions," she said.

Fitzgerald encouraged administrators to continue to track those numbers, however. He also said they should emphasize to candidates the checks are not used in decisions for the initial job offers, and that even if something turns up, it doesn't automatically disqualify a candidate. The concern is that "people who have minor brushes" with the law don't avoid applying.

Smart said she doesn't think that's a "huge issue" but also said it's hard to know who doesn't apply.

The Urbana campus senate approved a resolution in 2015 saying the policy constitutes employment discrimination because it would likely have a disproportionate impact on racial minorities. Many members also argued that the policy was unnecessary.

General Information Services checks the National Sex Offender Registry and state and national criminal databases. It only searches for convictions, not arrests, and if something turns up, a review panel at the university decides whether it's relevant to the particular job — a DUI conviction for someone who drives a car, for instance.

"We were among the minority of institutions that didn't do a background check. If you're interested in working at a university, background checks are pretty common," said Executive Vice President Barb Wilson.

Checking up

A look at UI background checks from Nov. 1, 2015, through Oct. 31, 2016 — systemwide and on the Urbana campus: