Dense fog advisory issued

A dense fog advisory has been issued for several area counties. More from the National Weather Serivce:

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE LINCOLN IL

308 PM CST THU JAN 19 2017

...DENSE FOG EXPECTED TO BECOME WIDESPREAD OVERNIGHT...

KNOX-STARK-PEORIA-MARSHALL-WOODFORD-FULTON-TAZEWELL-MCLEAN-

SCHUYLER-MASON-LOGAN-DE WITT-PIATT-CASS-MENARD-SCOTT-MORGAN-

SANGAMON-CHRISTIAN-MACON-MOULTRIE-SHELBY-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...GALESBURG...TOULON...PEORIA...LACON...

EUREKA...CANTON...PEKIN...BLOOMINGTON...NORMAL...RUSHVILLE...

HAVANA...LINCOLN...CLINTON...MONTICELLO...BEARDSTOWN...

PETERSBURG...WINCHESTER...JACKSONVILLE...SPRINGFIELD...

TAYLORVILLE...DECATUR...SULLIVAN...SHELBYVILLE

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

CST FRIDAY...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LINCOLN HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG

ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

FRIDAY.

* VISIBILITY...LOCALIZED AREAS WILL SEE VISIBILITY DOWN TO A

QUARTER MILE THIS EVENING...WITH THE DENSE FOG BECOMING MORE

WIDESPREAD AFTER MIDNIGHT. THE FOG SHOULD BEGIN TO LIFT AROUND

MID MORNING FRIDAY.

* IMPACTS...DRIVERS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING

VISIBILITY. BE ALERT FOR SLOW MOVING TRAFFIC...ESPECIALLY FRIDAY

MORNING DURING THE COMMUTE TO WORK OR SCHOOL.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE

REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN...

USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.

