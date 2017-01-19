LIVE! UI Board of Trustees

The public session of today's University of Illinois Board of Trustees meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. in Chicago. Among the agenda highlights:

Tuition: A third consecutive tuition freeze for in-state freshmen, keeping the base rate at Urbana at $12,036 next fall. Tuition for graduate students and out-of-state and international freshmen would increase by 1.8 percent.

Fees/housing costs: A $16 increase in mandatory fees at Urbana, or about 0.5 percent, to $3,038 a year. That includes a $2 increase in the transportation fee and $14 more for academic building maintenance. Room-and-board costs would stay the same ($10,612 a year for a standard plan).

Memorial Stadium: A $2.7 million contract with HNTB Architects for preliminary design work on a $132 million renovation of the stadium's south and east sides. The firm also did the $121 million stadium project completed in 2008.

Minority vendors: A resolution expanding UI goals for doing business with companies owned by women and minorities from 15 to 20 percent (at Urbana) to match new state guidelines. It would also set a goal of awarding 3 percent of contracts to veteran-owned businesses.

Officers: Election of a chairman and executive committee for the coming year. Ed McMillan has been chairman for the past two years.